The view from my RV window. What’s yours?

By Terri Nighswonger

While we were following stay-at-home orders in Kansas City, I stumbled upon a Facebook page called “A View from my Window.” People from around the world who were stuck at home posted pictures of the view from their window and provided the time, date and place. Some were beautiful and scenic, and some, well, not so much. Until a week ago, the view from my window was pretty boring. In fact, I couldn’t see my daily view because of the Reflectix in my window.

I’ve changed views since I wrote. Below is my new view. I think it’s much better.

This Facebook page got me thinking — always a little scary — that we need to see some of your views. Tell us where you are. Also, tell us where you are in your RV journey — still a newbie or maybe a veteran — and maybe a little description of the place. I’m excited to see your submissions. Send them to terri.rvtravel@gmail.com .

##RVT959