Virginia State Parks may offer electric vehicle charging stations

Virginia’s parks are home to campgrounds, lakes, and outdoor recreation areas. Going to the state park is as easy as driving along the highway for most people. However, for owners of electric vehicles, traveling to the parks may be a cause of “range anxiety.” That may soon change … or at least begin to change … thanks to Virginia House Bill 443, passed in January.

Typically, parks appear secluded and remote, providing an escape from the stress of daily life. However, this can result in the absence of basic services like electricity and plumbing. In some instances, these locations are distant, and the installation of these services is incredibly complicated. Due to the rising demand for electric vehicles, an entirely new problem was created. Park users must be able to reach the park, while also being able to get back home.

The legislation allows the state park authorities to “locate, operate, regulate the use of, and install signage relating to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on property under its jurisdiction.” Additionally, the bill adds park authorities to a list of organizations that can run EV chargers outside the conventional definition of “selling electricity,” avoiding issues that might arise from being a utility.

HB 443 is one of the country’s first park-specific EV charging bills.

