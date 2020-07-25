Weird, Wacky, Wonderful RVs of the Week

Here’s another installment of weird, wacky and wonderful RVs. Please send us any photos you take or come across.

Thanks to Gene B. for sending this most unusual photo. He wrote: “Here is something I spotted about ten years ago. I don’t know if I submitted it then or not. I spotted it in a parking lot in Colonial Williamsburg, VA. It was a late night grab shot, so the quality isn’t great, but I couldn’t resist — it was the first special RV I ever saw.”

We agree it’s special. If you know anything about it, please let us know.

Reader Scott B. forwarded this photo to us. He didn’t offer any info. About all we can say is in our opinion the odds are about 99.8% that it’s one of a kind. If you know anything about this, we’d sure love to hear from you.

Reader Earl D. sent us this photo with a question: “I’m trying to decide if this would be a Class A or Class B or Class C?” We think it’s probably a Class W, as in “Class Weird.” Notice that the rear wheels of the van are gone. It appears the car and cabin are attached to form one long vehicle. We’re dying to learn more about this unusual RV. If you know anything it, we’re all ears.

This looks like a work in progress (hopefully it’s not the final result!). Reader Laurie R. sent it to us. “I saw this motorhome at a Love’s parking lot in Idaho Falls, ID. I believe it is still traveling the roads.” If you know anything about this DIY project, let us know. We sure would love to see it after the construction is finished.

