What would you do if Walmart banned overnight RV stays at all its stores?

Okay, here is your assignment. It’s mainly for those of you who routinely stay overnight in your RVs in Walmart parking lots. Most stores, probably three-quarters of them (our wild guess) allow such stays. The idea is pull into a corner of the lot, blend in, stay a night, and then move on.

But everyone has heard the horror stories about RVers who stay weeks on end, or leak oil onto the parking lots or, even worse, leak (or dump) their holding tanks somewhere on the property. Others leave trash, or pull out lawn chairs and grills, acting like the parking lot is a real campground.

This summer, with a record number of RVers on the road, including many “van life enthusiasts” who routinely look for free places to stay, will Walmart parking lots become so crowded with RVs, vans and car campers that the company will say “enough is enough” and ban overnight parking in all its stores (like many individual stores already do)?

What would you do if that were to happen? Where would you stay? Keep in mind that this summer, with a reservation in an RV park or campground required days, weeks or even months in advance, most RV parks will be filled, and just “dropping in” may be very difficult or even impossible.

Please use the form below to respond. We’ll report back in a week or two about how you responded, quoting many of you.