Wanna drive a car, SUV or truck 200,000 miles? Toyota is the best bet

Vehicle buyers seeking a purchase with longevity in mind have the best odds of driving it 200,000 miles if they choose a car, truck or SUV made by Toyota.

A new study by iseecars.com, the online automotive search engine and research website, reveals the manufacturer accounts for six of the top 10 vehicles, with Land Cruiser and Sequoia dominating competition.

The Toyota Land Cruiser has an 18.2 percent longevity rate of at least 200,000 miles. The Toyota Sequoia is second among the top-10 longevity list at 14.2 percent.

More than 14.9 million vehicles sold in 2021 were analyzed by iseecars.com to determine the most reliable models based on their long-term reliability with the highest percentage of cars reaching 200,000 miles.

The Toyota Avalon and Prius are the only two sedans on the list.

According to iseecars.com analysts, the average vehicle has 1.2 percent of its cars and trucks reaching 200,000 miles.

“With new and used car prices at record highs, many consumers are likely keeping their vehicles on the road for an extended period of time or are looking to buy a reliable vehicle to get the most return on their investment,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

“Toyotas account for the majority of the top ten longest-lasting vehicles, which validates the brand’s reputation for building enduring and reliable vehicles.”

Here’s the list of the top-10 vehicles with the highest percent of longevity of at least 200,000 miles:

1. Toyota Land Cruiser, 18.2 percent;

2. Toyota Sequoia, 14.2 percent;

3. Chevrolet Suburban, 6.6 percent;

4. GMC Yukon XL, 5.2 percent;

5. Toyota 4Runner, 4.6 percent;

6. Ford Expedition, 4.5 percent;

7. Chevrolet Tahoe, 4.4 percent;

8. Toyota Tundra, 4.0 percent;

9. Toyota Avalon, 3.9 percent;

10. Toyota Prius, 3.9 percent.

