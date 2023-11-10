Warning: This poisonous toad can kill your pet in Florida

Florida no doubt has some dangerous wildlife for pet owner RVers. Alligators and poisonous snakes are a few common concerns for our furry friends. But poisonous toads? We recently learned about this threat after our new puppy had an encounter with one. Read on to learn where these frogs are located and how to protect your pet when RVing in Florida.

What type of toad is poisonous?

We have been RVing in Florida for many years. While we knew about the wild monkeys near Silver Springs, the python snakes down in the Everglades, and, of course, the alligators located in just about any puddle within the state, poisonous toads were new to us. While this relatively unknown threat exists for pet owners within the state, our RV pets are at risk.

During a recent RV stay in Auburndale, Florida, I was walking our French Bulldog puppy, Oliver, when a camping neighbor hollered at me and asked if I knew about the Cane Toads. What on earth is a Cane Toad, I wondered. She proceeded to tell me that the campground was loaded with them and that they could kill a dog if the dog tried to bite or eat one. This really got my attention since our puppy literally tries to eat everything he sees when we are out walking around. In fact, there were a few dead frogs on the road he had just tried to snag earlier while out walking.

I thanked her for letting me know and went home to research Cane Toads. What I found was shocking. The toads were non-native species introduced into sugar cane farms to remove crop pests back in the 1930s and 1940s. The poisonous toads are native to South and Central America. Today, the Cane Toad (Bufo Marinus) is an invasive species in Florida and poisonous to animals that try to bite them.

Where are the poisonous toads located?

You can find the Cane Toad in Central Florida south of I-4, the Gulf Coast of Florida from Clearwater to Naples, and the West Coast of Florida south of Titusville to the Florida Keys. The toads are found both in urban areas and natural areas like flood plains and swamps. In other words, you can find them wherever within these sections of the state.

How to identify a Cane Toad

Unfortunately, the invasive poisonous Cane Toad looks similar to the native harmless Southern Toad. The key differences are the large triangle-shaped glands on the sides of the Cane Toad behind the eyes (the location of the poison). The Southern Toad has oval-shaped glands. The Southern Toad also has crests or distinctive ridges across the top of its head. The Cane Toad has no crests.

How to protect your pet

Cane Toads come out at night. In fact, we ended up seeing quite a few in our campsite after dark. They seemed to be living in nearby bushes and landscaping thatch and coming out at night to feed. So keep a close eye on pets especially after dark. Consider using a headlamp or flashlight to keep an eye out for the toads. Don’t allow your pet to go into bushes or thick grass where you can’t see.

If your pet does bite or swallow a Cane Toad, it will become sick and could die. Take it to the vet immediately. Symptoms that your pet has the poison include head-shaking, crying, red gums, excessive drooling, sometimes seizures, and loss of coordination.

This kind woman took the time to tell us about this threat to pets in Florida, and I am returning the favor by sharing this important information with you. Our dog tries to eat everything it sees, and while I was able to photograph Cane Toads in our campsite, the knowledge she gave me helped me to keep my dog away from them. She may have saved Oliver’s life on this trip.

I am curious: Have you ever heard of these poisonous toads? Or have you ever seen one? Please leave us a comment to let us know!

