What I recommend you use to wash and wax your RV

By Dustin Simpson
The products I use to wash and wax my RV

A lot of people are always asking me: What do you use to wash or wax your RV? I’ve used Meguiar’s products for as long as I’ve been driving and they’re always what I recommend to my fellow RVers and customers. I’ve tried just about every wax out there and I can’t find anything as easy to apply or that lasts as long and protects the way this does.

I use it on all my vehicles, including my RV. I only use two other products: 303 on all the decals, vinyl and plastics; and if I have a stubborn streak that won’t come off, I use Gabe’s Pride black streak remover.

Here’s a picture of the products I like and use to wash and wax RVs. (Please note: I have zero affiliation with any of these. This is just my opinion on products I like and use.) Hope this info helps someone. Happy cleaning!

The products I use to wash and wax RVs:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
