What I recommend you use to wash and wax your RV

A lot of people are always asking me: What do you use to wash or wax your RV? I’ve used Meguiar’s products for as long as I’ve been driving and they’re always what I recommend to my fellow RVers and customers. I’ve tried just about every wax out there and I can’t find anything as easy to apply or that lasts as long and protects the way this does.

I use it on all my vehicles, including my RV. I only use two other products: 303 on all the decals, vinyl and plastics; and if I have a stubborn streak that won’t come off, I use Gabe’s Pride black streak remover.

Here’s a picture of the products I like and use to wash and wax RVs. (Please note: I have zero affiliation with any of these. This is just my opinion on products I like and use.) Hope this info helps someone. Happy cleaning!

