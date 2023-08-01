Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Have washer and dryer in your RV? Here are a few tips to cut time and stop the stink

By Nanci Dixon
RV washer and dryer

Are you lucky enough to have a washer and dryer on board your RV? I love ours, but it took some getting used to. Here are a few tips to cut down the wash/dry time and stop the stink!

One of the biggest complaints I hear about combo and stacking washers and dryers in RVs is the length of time it takes to wash and dry.

The next most common complaint is the smell. Washers, both top and front loading, can easily develop an odor, even more so in the confined space of an RV.

Washer

Here are a couple of things I have learned the hard way… or at least the smelly way!

  • Dry the washer out after each use

RV Washer dryer

  • Open the detergent drawer and let it air out; wipe out if water has pooled.

RV Washer dryer

  • Crack the washer door. I throw a towel over the door to keep it open slightly.

RV Washer dryer

  • Dry out the gaskets thoroughly. Pay particular attention to the area where the water pools.

  • Wipe out the area where the gasket meets the metal. That can be a stinky harbinger of mold.
  • Use a washer freshener when, or if, a smell develops. I like Affresh over some other brands as it does not fill the entire RV with scent. It is available on Amazon.
  • When traveling, close the washer door, but when stopped remember to crack it open again.
  • Cut washing time by experimenting with different cycles. I discovered that a 30-minute wash was as good as the one hour 20-minute one when the clothes were not very dirty.

Dryer

A dryer can take much longer to dry items than an at-home dryer.  It is running on 120 volts versus the usual 240 volts at home

  • A number of washers have an extra spin cycle. While it adds extra time to the wash, it can cut drying time considerably.

  • An RV dryer is small. Untangle clothes while in the dryer cycle. That helps even out drying.
  • Hold the door open! I was constantly hitting my head when loading and unloading the stack dryer. This rather simplistic bungee cord stopped the bang!

Do you have any other RV washer or dryer tips? Please leave them in the comments below.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Do-it-yourself detectives: Couple finds their stolen RV

