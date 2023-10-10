‘We thought we were in hell.’ Couple’s motorhome was hit/flipped by Lamborghini and Ferrari [VIDEO]

A couple traveling in a Class B motorhome through the Italian countryside of the Island of Sardinia had their vacation ruined when smashed into by two “supercars.” Evidently, they had the misfortune of traveling on the same highway as others engaged in a “Grand Tour”-style of event which ran up the Sardinian coastline. Two participants in the tour attempted to pass the motorhome, and in the process the motorhome was hit and flipped off the roadway.

No need for proving up skill

Participating drivers don’t have to prove up any skill to drive these European race cars—simply putting up enough cash for the package will land a seat behind the wheel. Prices for the multi-day event, including rooms in swanky hotels, meals and, of course, the car during your tour, typically run a little south of $24,000.

A German tourist with a dashcam was following the RVers for some distance. It was when the touring participants came on scene things got out of hand. A Lamborghini Huracan, piloted by an Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi, attempted to pass the Class B rig at the same time that a red Ferrari Portofino was making the same attempt. The two racers collided, and the motorhome was hit and flipped.

Their motorhome was hit—a harrowing recollection

Only the first name and last initial of the driver of the motorhome has been released in media accounts. Nevertheless, theirs is a harrowing recollection. “We were lying sideways in our seats. For a moment we were silent in disbelief. Then I looked into my wife’s eyes and asked her if she was okay. She nodded,” recalls Lorenzo M, in telling the Italian news outlet L’Unione Sarda. “When we came out we thought we were in hell,” he added.

Hell, indeed, as the red Ferrari was beside the highway, engulfed in flames. Witnesses say they heard screams coming from the wreckage, but there was nothing they could do. Press reports indicate the couple in the Portofino perished in the flames.

Authorities investigate deaths

Italian authorities are investigating the possibility of filing charges against Vikas Oberoi. They say the it’s possible for “double homicide.” The roadway where the wreck took place was clearly marked as a no-passing zone. The couple in the Ferrari were Swiss citizens, Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67. The wreck unfolded October 2.

