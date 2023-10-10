RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Issue 2227

Tip of the Day

What to do about a sticky black tank valve

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent the sticky black tank valve from getting even more difficult? —Ed

Dear Ed,

This is a common issue that black tank valves have over time and with repeated use. Lubrication wears off and material can get trapped in the track for the knife valve.

The best way to fix this for the long haul is to service the valve.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The check engine light in RV came on and it needed three oxygen sensors. Really?

Dear Dave,

The check engine light in my RV came on. I took it to the mechanic and it needed three oxygen sensors. How does this help the RV? Can they just be cleaned instead of replaced? What else is necessary for the good of my Allegro for the winter season? Thank you. —Elle, 1997 Allegro Star

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour an amazing vintage 1987 Airstream 345 Classic motorhome!

By Cheri Sicard

Patrick Botticelli normally does Airstream tour videos for Colonial Airstream in Lakewood, New Jersey. They are of new Airstreams the dealership is featuring. But in the video below he changes pace and takes us back in time to revisit an Airstream that has long since been discontinued, the Airstream motorhome. In the video, we get to look at the massive 1987 Airstream 345 Classic Class A motorhome.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Size matters! Best size RVs for RVing in national parks

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Camper’s Report discusses an important topic that many new RVers may be unaware of. When it comes to RVing in national parks and state parks, size matters!

Our ambitious host, Jim, made a spreadsheet from state and national parks around the country to determine what the best length RV would be for someone who primarily wants to stay in these kinds of campgrounds.

Here’s what he discovered as to RVing in national parks and campsite size…

Click here to watch

Presidential history buffs, add these places in “flyover country” to your travel plans

By Gail Marsh

Here’s something you may not know: Many people in the Midwest actually like our region being known as “flyover country.” Why? Because it keeps our beautiful parks, regional attractions, and great RV campgrounds readily available for those of us who love to live here. Here in “flyover country” we are proud of the folks who called the Midwest “home” and then they each went on to become one of the most powerful and well-known people in the entire nation: the President of the United States. Read about several of those presidents and places to visit here.

Quick Tip

A few gas saving tips from AAA

Here are a few quick tips from AAA about how to stretch some extra miles from a tank of gas. (1) Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor. (2) Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of the day. (3) If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Website of the day

The Weirdest Roadside Attraction in Every State

This list is way too much fun… and way too weird! We want to visit all these places! How many have you been to?

Recipe of the Day

Cincinnati Chili

by Linda P. from Cincinnati, OH

This is not your typical Tex-Mex chili. They do it differently in Ohio and this is pretty authentic Cincinnati chili. Adding cocoa, allspice, and cinnamon to typical chili spices sets this apart. It looks like your typical chili with meat and big chunks of onion, but after one bite you know the difference. At first, you taste the chili and cumin. As the chili lingers in your mouth, there’s a hint of chocolate and cinnamon. Serve over spaghetti and choose your favorite way to enjoy this hearty chili.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 1919 it took an army convoy 62 days to drive from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. The convoy showed that not only was the American highway system inadequate for moving goods and people, but also for national defense. Lt. Colonel Dwight D. Eisenhower was on that trip, one he never forgot. As President, he signed the 1956 Federal Highway Act to create our interstate highway system. Today those 47,000 miles represent only 1 percent of all roads, yet carry 20 percent of all traffic, including 40 percent of all truck traffic.

*What was the very first metal ever used by humans? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

