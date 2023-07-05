We want to add a ventless washer/dryer combo in our RV. Any suggestions?

Hi Dave,

We are experienced Camp Hosts volunteering on the beautiful Northern West Coast. This is our 10th season and we are growing tired of constant treks to the local laundromat, so we’re researching adding a washer/dryer combo. Our Arctic Fox 5th wheel is fully plumbed for the addition.

My question has to do with any +/- on a ventless option. We’ve found one we like but it only comes ventless. We have a ventless stackable at home (Miele), which operates flawlessly. LG makes a similar model in combo with a large drum and ventless condensing drying. In our 5th wheel, the unit has to be installed in one end of the closet, facing into the closet not to the bedroom, which is ok for us.

So, what’s your view of ventless, considering the new ventless condensing technology? Do we run the risk of high heat in the bedroom or other issues we aren’t thinking of? The model we are looking at is: WM3555HVA LG. Any help is appreciated, and thanks for your continued good advice, Dave! —Kevin, 2018 Northwood Arctic Fox 295T

Hi Kevin,

My first encounter with a washer/dryer combo was years ago at Winnebago with the Splendide model out of Sweden. It was ventless and the moist air came out of the front and created a sauna inside the rig. It took a lot of water, hours to dry, and did a very small amount of clothes.

Updated models vented to outside

Then models came out that were vented to the outside. Although the drying was better, they still did a small amount of clothes requiring much power and water.

I have always been a fan of the laundromat at campgrounds as I meet the most fantastic people there. However, I have not been RVing much for several years so things have changed and so has technology.

Research on the LG washer/dryer combo

With that, I did some research on the LG model you listed and found some interesting information and reviews.

First, the LG model WM3555HVA is available on Amazon here. It is a front-loading washer and dryer combo, all in one, and takes up less room than the stackable models. The moist air coming out of the dryer actually goes out the drain tube and into the gray water tank, so there is less moisture inside the coach. It is listed as 161 lbs., which is a little heavy, in my opinion. But it runs on 120-volt power so you don’t have to rewire your existing setup.

Reviews on Amazon site

On the Amazon site, most of the reviews were favorable with 59% being 5 star. Here are some of the comments:

“We live in a 5th wheel toy hauler, so space is very limited. This machine fits perfectly in the space we have for it in our garage. This machine is not vented, so when it’s drying, the ‘vented’ goes down the drain to the gray tank, and the lint is collected around the door and seal, which makes it easy to clean.”

“Things to know is that with a unvented combo unit, your clothes are supposed to be slightly damp, take them out and give them a shake, this does 2 things: instantly dries and gets the wrinkles out. It does take about 3 or 4 hours to do a load of laundry, that is from start to finish. So yes, it does take a bit longer, but you don’t have to remember to swap machines.”

Comments on washer/dryer combo

Several reviews commented that it is great for an RV. The only complaints were damage upon delivery and no instruction manual. I also searched several RV forums and found most of the comments recommended not using a ventless model, whether it was LG, Splendide, or other models. From what I have found, you can find just about the same number of comments for and against, so you have to take them with a grain of salt. As an old politician once said, “I feel strongly both ways!”

In my RV Buyers Seminar we discuss the pros and cons of a washer/dryer. Very few attendees that currently have an RV and are looking to upgrade have a washer/dryer, and are not looking to add one in their new unit. However, most of them are not boondocking or dry camping, so it would not be something they have to have.

One last suggestion: Make sure it will fit through the entrance door before purchasing it.

