Friday, July 28, 2023

Weird but true: ‘RVers’ steal vacuum cleaner hoses

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
In one of those “Just when you thought you’d heard it all” stories comes this gem from Mooresburg, Tennessee. Two local “RVers” are charged with stealing vacuum cleaner hoses. No, there’s no need to shout “Eureka!” and lock yours down. These hoses were of the commercial variety.

Suspects in Dodge van

Police were called to a car wash on July 18 and were shown security footage of someone stealing a couple of hoses from car wash vacs. The image was clear—a man and woman in a Dodge van. Sometime later, the suspect van was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy traveling down a local highway. A traffic stop ensued.

The driver, one Ladonna Marlene Adams, 33, of Russellville, ‘fessed up to the sucker thievery, claiming, “He made me do it!” “He” turned out to be Gary Lynn Harris. The deputy and a compatriot accompanied Ms. Adams to where she was living with Harris. The law enforcement officers interviewed Mr. Harris, who likewise confessed to the hose theft.

Steal hoses for what?

In the official police report, one of the deputies wrote, “Ms. Adams admitted to the theft and stated Gary Harris, who was the driver, told her to take them. Identity was confirmed by video of Ladonna taking the hoses from each vacuum. The hoses were located at 129 Myers Lane.”

And what nefarious use did the two hose crooks put their loot to? “[They] were being used for sewer lines to an RV,” concludes the report.

RVIA critical of new EPA emissions rules

