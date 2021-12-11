Here’s what RVers really want for Christmas (Hint: Send this to your family)

Okay, sure. I like camping-themed T-shirts. But this year I’m hoping for something more. Not necessarily items that cost more. Just practical things that I know we’ll use. It’s not too late to shop. The supply chain seems to be catching up, so here’s my list. You can get more information by Googling each service or product. You might be able to get lower pricing if you shop around, but be sure to check user ratings for each suggestion.
Camping memberships or passes:
- Harvest Hosts – Usually $99 per year, but right now through December 31st it’s 20 percent off through RV Travel. Click here.
- Escapees RV Club – $49.95 per year for U.S. citizens; $64.95/year for residents of Mexico and Canada. Click here.
- Boondockers Welcome – Stay at the homes of other RVers who welcome you to their driveways, yards, or other space on their property. Peace and quiet! $50/year. Click here.
- Passport America – $44/year
- National Park passes – $80/year
Books, maps, and more:
- The ABCs of RVing (Written by Chuck Woodbury, Publisher of RV Travel)
- Rand McNally 2022 Road Atlas
- The Next Exit 2021
- Rand McNally 2022 Road Atlas & National Park Guide
- Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas
- National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition
- National Geographic 50 States, 5,000 Ideas
RVer’s Gadgets (Prices and manufacturers vary)
- Appliances: Instant pot, coffee maker, air fryer, ice maker, immersion blender, toaster. (Think: any appliance that is usually found in the RVer’s home and that they’d use while on the road.)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Solar-powered Cell Phone Charger
- Telescoping Ladder
- Portable Propane Fire Pit
- RV Exterior Cleaning Kit (extender pole, brush, bucket, squeegee, etc.)
- Foldable step stool (Who can reach into those RV upper cabinets, anyway?)
- Bedside caddie (Many RVs do not feature a bedside table.)
- Headlamp (For RV underbelly checks, maneuvering in dark campsites, etc.)
- Comfortable camping chairs (We really like our zero-gravity loungers.)
- Rain poncho
- Folding picnic table, we like this one because it comes with an umbrella
- Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer
- Water Filtering System
- Nixplay (Plays photos of the family left behind.)
Sports/Hobby Equipment
- Inflatable kayak (single or double, they’re a surprisingly great price!)
- Bocce Ball or Pickleball set
- Fishing/Hiking Gear
- Bicycle tire pump; water bottle
Gift Cards
- Cracker Barrel
- Walmart
- Fuel card
- Amazon
- Favorite camping store
Here’s hoping you get every RV thing you wish for this Christmas!
