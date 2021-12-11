Friday, December 10, 2021

Here’s what RVers really want for Christmas (Hint: Send this to your family)

By Gail Marsh
Okay, sure. I like camping-themed T-shirts. But this year I’m hoping for something more. Not necessarily items that cost more. Just practical things that I know we’ll use. It’s not too late to shop. The supply chain seems to be catching up, so here’s my list. You can get more information by Googling each service or product. You might be able to get lower pricing if you shop around, but be sure to check user ratings for each suggestion.

Camping memberships or passes:

  • Harvest Hosts – Usually $99 per year, but right now through December 31st it’s 20 percent off through RV Travel. Click here.
  • Escapees RV Club – $49.95 per year for U.S. citizens; $64.95/year for residents of Mexico and Canada. Click here.
  • Boondockers Welcome – Stay at the homes of other RVers who welcome you to their driveways, yards, or other space on their property. Peace and quiet! $50/year. Click here.
  • Passport America – $44/year
  • National Park passes – $80/year

Books, maps, and more:

RVer’s Gadgets (Prices and manufacturers vary)

Sports/Hobby Equipment

Gift Cards

  • Cracker Barrel
  • Walmart
  • Fuel card
  • Amazon
  • Favorite camping store

Here’s hoping you get every RV thing you wish for this Christmas!

