By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

What if somebody asked you this question: “What was the happiest day of your life?” How would you answer? Can you identify one day that, among all the happy days or moments of your life, stands at the very top?

Was it the day you said “I do” to confirm your marriage vows? Was it the birth of a child, perhaps your first?

Was it the day you finally, after years of struggle, emerged from incredible financial hardship? Was it the day the papers were finalized on a messy divorce? Was it the day that you landed the job you always dreamed of? Or was it the day you retired from your job?

Can you identify one day? If so, would you please describe it to us in 150-250 words and explain why you put it at the top of your list? If you cannot narrow it down to one happy day, then feel free to list a runner-up or two. We’ll post some of your stories for other readers to enjoy.

Oh, a suggestion. Copy what you write and email it to your children or family members who care about you. They will likely love hearing about this special moment in your life.

Submit your story below.

