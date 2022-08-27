This is what your RV says about you

By Liz Wilcox

So you travel in an RV… but have you ever thought about what your RV says about you? Like, what’s the impression you give when you pull up to the campground?

Well, look no further, my friend. I’m here to tell you all about how people are judging you from their camping chairs.

Luxury motorhome

You want to go camping – you just want to do it in style. And who’s to say you can’t watch TV and listen to the beautiful sounds of nature at the same time? Just because you live in an RV doesn’t mean you have to be one of those tiny homes hippies!

Class B

Can we all just agree to call this a van? So you RV in a van, but yes, we’ll admit it’s a sweet van. It’s got a name and you’re never gonna sell it, no way. Would people stop asking?! (Man, that’s annoying!)

Class B+

You’re old and you want a simple life, but you’d also like some room for your Shih Tzu.

Moving on.

Class C

You’re either a family with small kids on vacation or a couple looking for your next great hiking adventure. This RV isn’t for everybody, and you’ll admit the storage sucks, but man is it easy to just pull over.

Truck camper

You’re a rugged mountain man with a sordid past just passing through town. At least that’s what people think when you pull up, until you step out and look like the shortstop for Average Joe’s.

Not much is known about your kind, and you like it that way. Adds a little comical mystery. The truth? You’re just easy to please.

Airstream

You’re in a league all your own. You’re cute. You’re hip. You either had a lot of money to buy new or you had some money stashed away for a renovation. We’re all very happy for you.

Standard travel trailer

You’re logical. Practical. You ain’t spending a ton of money. This RV suits all your needs and nothing more. You got the one with just enough storage and space to fit you, your kids and your pets. You want to spend as much time outside as possible, and this trailer is gonna make that happen for you, dang it.

Like the rest of the RVing community, you’re just looking for your little slice of freedom. Respectable, really.

Teardrop

Does a bear relieve himself in the woods? So do you. Seriously though, you’re just really into the simple life.

Fifth wheel

You want to RV with all the comforts of home but you can’t afford a luxury motorhome. BINGO! Fifth wheel! You brag about your RV kitchen every chance you get—and who can blame you? After all, you’ve got an island, a respectable fridge, and room for the Sam’s Club peanut butter in your pantry.

Toy hauler

You’re super into nature, and tearin’ it up. There’s nothing like taking the quad out in Moab and gettin’ it done, yanawimsayin? Then head on down to the motocross competition to watch your boy take those ruts like a champ. Or maybe you’re the motorcycle type and got the toy hauler to hold your pride and joy.

You head to campgrounds close to scenic highways. You love a good bonfire with some friends, good ol’ American beer, and nothing but the Classics blastin’ on the stereo in the background.

Skoolie

You’re tired of these money-hungry RV manufacturers with their shoddy craftsmanship—if you can even call it that. In fact, you’re pretty tired of a lot of things. No longer will you live by everyone’s standards except your own!

That’s why you decided to get the bus: the bus to freedom. It’s dependable, sturdy and full of possibility. Just like you. Maybe you’ll get plumbing for it, maybe you won’t. All you know is the open road is calling your name and you must go.

##RVT1067