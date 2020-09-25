This may look like an RV, but it’s far from it!

So what is this? No, it’s not an RV. And, no it’s not a boat!

It’s a truck, a big truck, the kind you see rolling down the interstate. Most long haul truckers have a sleeper behind the cab, and some can be very nice — compact versions of RVs. But this one is way bigger and fancier than what most truckers have onboard.

ARI Legacy Sleepers builds spacious, feature-packed sleeper cabs complete with toilets, showers, kitchens, TVs, and other amenities like those found in luxury RVs to make a trucker’s off-duty hours more comfortable. The company has built sleepers since 2001. A typical sleeper may cost a trucker $50,000 or so. But these super-sized versions can cost three times that or more!

As you can tell, the company does nice work.

The trucker that you see parked for the night at a rest area in a rig like the ones pictured above is hardly suffering for creature comforts.

