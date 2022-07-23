Good Sam Club: Going, going, (almost) gone

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In early 2021 we wrote questioning the future of Good Sam club members. At that time, Good Sam Enterprises, the parent group, basically suspended all membership social gatherings, including chapter meetings and larger rallies. It also “put on hold” the responsibilities of state and provincial directors, oversight posts held voluntarily by men and women in the organization. All this was said to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the time we wondered if this was the final straw for a social group that had been active since founded by Art Rouse back in 1966.

‘And so it was, the social-minded groups of RVers under the Good Sam umbrella simply became Good Sams. Not members of the Good Sam Club.’

“The Club” ceases to be

Following the slowdown of the COVID pandemic, things got “back to normal” for the group. Rallies and chapter meetings went ahead, bringing a sense of normalcy to folks who’d been isolated for a long time. Still, there was a quiet undertone going on, particularly for the “club’s” directors. We put club in quotes, as while the Good Sam organization was begun as a club with a heavy social aspect, after company boss Marcus Lemonis came on board the “club” ceased to be.

Lemonis explained the drop of the word “club” to state directors this way. The newer generation, he said, was not interested in joining clubs. If the Good Sam organization was to grow with the help of younger ones, the “club” would have to go. And so it was, the social-minded groups of RVers under the Good Sam umbrella simply became Good Sams. Not members of the Good Sam Club.

While the psychology of all this might have sounded good at the time, in practice, dropping the term “club” did nothing to arrest the problem. Colorado Good Sam state director Rick Smith told us clearly that Lemonis’ approach flopped. Club or no club, Colorado’s membership is “aging out,” in his words. As older ones hang up the keys, new blood simply isn’t there to replace these older ones.

“Private” database

State directors across the country did what they could to prop up membership and interest new ones. The corporate Good Sam organization has a huge database of folks who have expressed interest in RVing. It could be a treasure trove of ones who might become Good Sams. Jonathan Boyd is Tennessee’s current state director, and has been for about three years. He told us that he met up with one of the Good Sam corporate brass at a rally. Jonathan thought that sending letters to some of those in the database might be a great way to stir up interest in membership.

Boyd’s idea was met with flat rejection. “The database,” he was told, “is private.” Corporate couldn’t let it go. So Jonathan tried another approach. “How much would it cost us to provide you [corporate] with our letters, and you simply send our letters out to folks on the list?” No privacy issues there, right? After all, if your name ends up on the Good Sam corporate database, you can be sure that you’ll see plenty of stuff in your mail box, including Good Sam-promoted NASCAR rallies. No soap, corporate responded. End of subject.

More cutbacks from corporate

Fast forward to mid-2022. Good Sam corporate made it known that its support of Good Sam chapters throughout the country would be dramatically reduced. In the past, corporate had paid insurance premiums for Good Sam rallies. No more. In the most recent change, support for prizes handed out at rallies, already small according to some, were further cut back to a few gift certificates from corporate-owned Camping World stores.

Prior to COVID, state directors had in some cases received a small stipend for their work, or at least had expenses covered. That vanished. In the latest round, state directors were told their services were no longer needed. Effective at the end of this year, state directorships will be ended. Tennessee’s Boyd described the corporate explanation as he heard it. “We’re not supporting you in the way we should, so we’re eliminating you.” The company line also ran that resources needed to be directed elsewhere. “Seems like not a lot of resources” to redirect, observed Jonathan Boyd.

Chapters forced to decide

Where do these changes leave existing Good Sam chapters? Up in Rhode Island, state directors Gail and Steve Hogan are still running on hope. Last Father’s Day, their state rally drew 60 rigs. At the rally, members were asked what they wanted to do: Go out with a whimper, or keep rolling. “We’re on our own,” say the Hogans, for the lion’s share of rally expenses. In the end, say the Hogans, members said, “We’re not going to let anything stop us.” They’ll continue their affiliation with Good Sam and make up the financial shortfalls on their own.

South in Tennessee, Jonathan Boyd says the state’s chapters have similar feelings. They voted to stick with the corporate Good Sam organization “for now,” says Boyd. Out West, Colorado’s Rick Smith says the membership will be asked for its view at a Good Sam rally in September. But other states haven’t held to the line that Rhode Island and Tennessee have. Last year, Alabama Good Sams shed their club colors and closed out. They followed the same route that Mississippi and Alabama Sams had already decided on. In the Northeast area, only Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island remain in the corporate fold.

Postmortem?

What the future holds for Good Sam isn’t clear. And if a postmortem were to be ordered today, the report on the “cause of death” could show multiple reasons. “COVID sped things up in terms of loss of membership,” Jonathan Boyd says. But he adds there are other factors. Death, age, illness. “You’ve got to have the physical ability to camp,” he says. He says he’s watched too many older club members hang up the keys and relinquish their membership because of it. “They hated doing it, but they knew they had to.” Still, Boyd says the lack of corporate support has a great deal to do with Good Sam’s decline. He theorizes that corporate, when looking at Art Rouse’s offspring—the Good Sam Club, had this in mind. “They just want it to die on the vine.”

Are you a Good Sam?

