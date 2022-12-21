Where do I find fresh water in cold temperatures?

Hey, Dave,

Where can I find fresh water fill stations in the winter? Thanks! —Michelle, 2022 Coachmen Cross Trail 23XG

Dear Michelle,

Great question, so I thought I would post it and see what some of our not-so-fair-weathered readers have found. Most of the Pilot and Flying J stations that have RV lanes do provide a potable water station and I believe they are open in cold weather. One thing I would recommend is getting a heated supply hose like the Pirit brand. You can get it at Amazon.

A less expensive alternative is to get the Pirit heat cable and wrap it around your existing hose.

Most state park campgrounds close during the winter as well as some privately owned campgrounds. However, more people are using an RV year-round as a home while working, especially construction workers and others that move around like wind farm technicians and medical workers. So it is possible to find a few open campgrounds and pay for an overnight spot and fill your tank. Some even allow you to fill without paying for a spot for a small fee.

Use jugs of water

While working at Winnebago, I spent 5 years on the road training dealers in new prototypes with several trips into below freezing temperatures in the upper Midwest. Some nights were even below zero degrees! Back then I carried two 5-gallon water jugs and two 2.5-gallon water jugs and would stop at the larger grocery stores that had refillable water stations.

I used the 5-gallon jugs to top off the fresh water tank that I would keep just enough water in to shower if needed. One of the 2.5-gallon jugs would go in the refrigerator for drinking and cooking, and the other was in the bathroom to flush the toilet if I did not have water in the fresh water tank.

When it got brutally cold, I would blow out all the water from the lines and just use the jugs of water to flush the toilet. I would find a truck stop and pay for a shower there. A little RV antifreeze in the black and gray water tanks was much easier than trying to keep lines from freezing, especially with some not-too-well-engineered heating systems back then.

Let’s see what our readers have found for water supplies during the cold weather travels.

