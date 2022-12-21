RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Issue 2018

Today’s thought

“It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.” ―Vincent Van Gogh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Crossword Puzzle Day! It’s also the first day of winter—Happy winter solstice!

On this day in history: 1913 – Arthur Wynne’s “word-cross”, the first published crossword puzzle, appears in the newspaper the New York World.

Tip of the Day

Hats and caps out of control? Try this simple tip to keep them organized

By Nanci Dixon

Are hats and caps out of control and all over the place in your RV? Perhaps you have some in your closet, some in a cupboard, and some thrown about on your favorite recliner… Ours were. I’d open a cabinet and they would all fall out.

To fix my falling-all-over-me hat problem…

This is what I did

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Where do I find fresh water in cold temperatures?

Hey, Dave,

Where can I find fresh water fill stations in the winter? Thanks! —Michelle, 2022 Coachmen Cross Trail 23XG

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Talkin’ RV Tech Short: When do I release my RV slide-out button?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday (that’s today!) at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is an excerpt from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers wanted to know when he should release his RV slide-out button.

Question: When extending or retracting slide outs, when should I release the button? I usually count three seconds after the slides are fully extended or retracted before releasing the button. Am I damaging the hydraulic motor holding for that long?

See the answer

Today: Live video chat

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our three tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

Video of the day

Stylish vintage Shasta trailer renovation on a budget

Join the team from Playing with Sticks as they completely restore their 13-foot Vintage Shasta Compact trailer. According to them, this is a simple remodel within the grasp of almost anyone.

The transformation from dark and dreary to bright and homey is astounding!

Click here to watch

What’s ready to fall off your RV (literally fall off)?

By Dave Helgeson

What’s ready to fall off your RV? More specifically, what is ready to fall off from under your RV? The past two summers we have set out with our RVing friends for an extended RV trek. Both trips almost ended as soon as they started. … Find out why, and what you should check on your RV before leaving for a trip so it doesn’t happen to you, here.

Reader poll

Is the holiday season a highlight of your year? Or not?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Fifth-wheelers, beware hitch chucking!

Because fifth-wheel hitches are anywhere from 14 to 18 inches above the bed, they can be susceptible to chucking, where the coupler jaws grab the king pin. This is mainly a problem with less expensive setups. If you spend more on a better fifth-wheel hitch that adjusts to keep a tight grip on the king pin, chucking is all but eliminated. —From “So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Strangest Town Names in Florida

We know many of you are in Florida right now, so we thought you’d get a kick out of this. Some of these are so funny! This website, Florida Travel + Life, has some other great articles, too, if you’re in Florida now or will be soon.

Recipe of the Day

Christmas Breakfast Brie Pastry

by Brad Heintz from Seabrook, TX

The perfect baked Brie appetizer for special occasions. Or enjoy it on Christmas as Brad’s family does. Sweet and salty, roasted pecans and brown sugar complement the rich, creamy cheese. It’s beautiful when baked and presented thanks to the golden brown puff pastry. Raspberry not only adds a pop of color but also a nice fruitiness. We served with crackers and green apple slices for a festive plate. An easy and impressive appetizer for a holiday party.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The French word “cahute” means cabin, which morphed into our word “cahoots.” In early America, you were “in cahoots” with somebody if you were camped out together in one shelter.

*Who invented Dorito chips? It’s a fascinating story. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We were asked recently to pet sit for a dear friend who got called away. We weren’t sure about traveling with her but she sure took to RVing with us. She loved riding on the built-in desk and loved the little ‘doggie window’ on the passenger’s side.” —Skip Floraday

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

