Why one couple quit full-time RVing

Most accounts of full-time RVing on YouTube present a romantic picture of going “where you want, when you want,” and doing so affordably. And, yes, sometimes that’s true.
But for these two veteran travelers, the reality of full-time RV living was far different from what they expected when they set out in their fifth wheel trailer. Living “the dream” of seeing America with the comforts of “home” while earning their living operating an internet-based business simply didn’t pan out.
They discuss why boondocking did not work for them, about the difficulty they encountered when trying to find places to stay without reservations, and of troubles maintaining dependable internet access.
If you are considering full-time RVing, do yourself a favor and listen to this couple’s message. It’s not a side of the story you often hear, but I can tell you from my recent two years of full-timing, most of their observations are ones I share.
I don’t want to watch another typical Narcisstic annoying couple yapping on youtube about anything.
So don’t. 😉 —Diane
As he said, this couple is a different demographic than the folks watching from this link. BUT, I would say their problems were significantly due to inadequate research. Expectations vs reality. YouTube can be helpful, but it is NOT the know all/be all for thorough research of anything. To respond to a few issues they raised … INTERNET: people who want to work from their RV normally have satellite internet so they WILL have internet anywhere they go. NO AC: I have many friends in fifth wheels who have a generator so they can have AC in hot humid Missouri or anywhere else they are. NEXT TIME WE WILL JUST FLY TO THE LOCATION WE WANT TO VISIT: RVing is not about the destination, it is as much or more so about the journey. I could go on (nightly cost, etc), but he said it best when he suggested that their lifestyle seemed to be a poor fit for RVing.
If I were still working I doubt I would be full time RVing. For us it’s all about visiting and seeing a new place. We stay a week or more and really get to know the area.
This a classic example of young people growing up in a world that they’ve had everything in front of them and all they have to do is type a few keystrokes onto their computer and it’s there. Had they bothered to look at coverage maps of Verizon/ATT they would’ve seen there are many parts of this great country where there isn’t enough people living there for these companies to find it profitable to install cell towers. I’d bet they don’t have cable tv either. This goes back to the school systems decision to eliminate history and geography from curriculums. As far as campground availability, you tubes I Ride Tiny Homes shows every week their are many Corps of Engineer campgrounds that have plenty of room, but… they don’t have all the modern amenities everybody “needs” such as pools, spas, clubhouse, bocce ball, etc. nor do they have internet most of the time. All they offer is a clean, scenic campground with level sites. Most don’t have sewer, some do. By the way we fit into that categ
ory as my wife wants her hot tub.
They sound like “prissy travelers.” :-/
After 3 years full-time, my wife’s health issues put the brakes on our travels. Now we have rented a house near the hospital, but I am remodeling the RV just in case we can travel again.
After punching a clock, I loved traveling with just what was needed. Being retired was what made the difference. A blow out is not a problem when the house has wheels!
The consistent greed that has permeated many RV parks anymore was the final straw for us to stop full timing.From over crowded RV parks to greedy snowbirds from North of the border and not to mention the worn out highways and bridges across this once great nation.I await to see how many over priced RV manufacturers survive this cycle…again.It has been a heck of a ride.
Great video! I thought they did a great job talking about the pros and cons of R. V. life. Liked how they talked about the fact that in some cases the R. V. living is more expensive than Living in one spot.
My wife and I have been R. V. 50 years and we like “extended” trips like our 5 month trip to Alaska, but we really like having a “home base.”
Everything in life is a trade off, and each individual has to decide what’s best for them. That was what I liked about the way this couple presented themselves in the video. They didn’t try to tell you what you should do, they simply told what THEY did and why the decided top do it their way. They left you to make up your mind what was best for you and gave you some thing to think about to help you make that decision.
We were full timers for 8 years soon after our retirement and now are in our RV for 6-7 months. First, we both understood the commitment, had an understanding of the cost and recognized limitations and risk. We volunteered, joined a couple camping organizations, parked at relatives from time to time, used FMCA Mail Forwarding and sometimes paid full price for a campsite. We rarely boondocked because that was not our lifestyle.
I have been RVing for a year. I’m retired so I dont need internet to survive, but I guess I’m shocked that they think they could roll into state parks and get a site without planning ahead. I’ve been staying at state and local government RV parks, public RV parks and KOAs. I usually have internet access. I have verizon and a jetpack. So if the campground doesn’t have access or good wifi. I can use my own. That being said, you cant go to BLM land in middle of nowhere and expect 4 g. Just saying. Anyhow, I love the lifestyle.
This video confirms precisely what I have thought for awhile now: That any definition of “the grid” has to include internet access. I guess I’ve been spoiled by all my past experiences car/motorcycle camping and backpacking off-grid in the “BC” days — “Before Cellphones” — and I find internet access more a luxury than a necessity. But who knows where internet connectivity will be in ten years? By then, it might be impossible to “get away from the web”, altogether…
As much as I love to rv and escape from the trappings of modern life, we do need to connect to the internet. We find the internet in the U.S. is extremely lacking. In Mexico, you can find it for free in small-town plazas, in front of public schools and public buildings. We find it in the U.S. at libraries but many times it is not an open signal or we need to pay for something such as Starbucks or McDonald’s. For all it’s made out to be, the internet signal is still lacking enough to keep us from full timing. We’re more boondockers than park lovers.
We’ve been fulltime for 11 years & been to every state at least once, & do a lot of remote boondocking. 11 years ago, cell & wifi coverage was spotty in areas of the country. Now we have no problems with our Verizon or ATT & our WeBoost signal booster. We’re currently spending the winter in the desert north of Yuma, AZ, in the middle of nowhere, 25 miles from any city, & over 10 miles from any state road. We get 4G with both Verizon & ATT. My wife & I both spend many hours a day on our laptops, though we don’t stream movies. I can’t remember the last time we stayed someplace & couldn’t get at least a usable signal. Even during our last trip to Alaska, we had no problems getting coverage except for a couple of short stretches in remote areas of northern British Columbia & Northwest Territories. No problems throughout Alaska. Sure, there were isolated dead spots, but we would travel just a few miles farther & we’d get a signal again.
Hiway 277, south from San Angelo to Del Rio TX, there is very little cell service, all those guys down there drive around with cell boosters on their pickups. Just sayin’
We have been full-timing for just two years, so maybe our perspective is different, or maybe our expectations aren’t as grand as others. We have had crowded campgrounds, horrible weather, no internet, bugs, wild animals but we still love it. We were fortunate to be able to retire in our mid-50s and don’t have to worry too much about money. The idea of going back to our old lifestyle makes me nauseous. We take every day as a new day and a new gift. Go with the flow.
Join the discussion…Abby you have the correct outlook on RVING, its not suppose to be the same as living in a subdivision. I have made my living for 40 years on the open road and the greatest gift is whats around the next bend.Camping is only for sleeping after a day of exploring.
Everything is relative and our own experiences and expectations vary. My wife and I full-timed for 4 years. I work full time running my business and have rarely been hindered while traveling. We carried cell phones & internet hot spots from 3 carriers, and in 4 years and 48 states only found ourselves with zero service once – in Copper Harbor, Michigan. (Actually a welcome break). For us, traveling was less expensive than our home lifestyle. We moved a lot our first year, and in years 3 & 4 slowed down. Likewise we were cognizant of where we traveled – we avoided the Deep South & the desert in summer, & the north in winter. We still travel 6-7 mo/yr & love it.
What do you mean you had 3 carriers for internet?
I have two…verizon and sprint both from FMCA and $50/mo each. The sprint is unlimited but the verizon is throttled at 25gb. I could add att if being on the internet all the time was essential.
Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T hotspots.
I had to laugh when you said Copper Harbor! My ex was stationed up there in 1969 and we lived in Calumet on the peninsula. It’s remote but beautiful there and the people were generous and kind. It is on my Bucket List of places to visit in our motorhome. ?
Anything “satellite” is expensive, whether it’s phones or internet access.
I think they overlooked the fact of access to Satellite Internet which would be available as long as you have a clear path to the satellite. There is also satellite mobile phones available to keep in touch anywhere anytime. Their particular lifestyle and work appears to be suited more for what they are doing now versus the RV lifestyle. I wish them well!
OMG, deja vu all over again while listening to this video! Even though my husband and I are retired, we experienced many of the same issues this couple did in recent years when we were full-time RVing — lack of decent internet in many locales, problems with reservations, crowded campgrounds and RV parks, etc. (Yes, I realize we were part of the problem!). The lifestyle was affordable for us because we usually stayed at military or public sites during our 15 years of extensive RV travel, but it just wasn’t fun any more so we sold our 5th-wheel a couple months ago. At this point we don’t know if we’ll ever get another one.
We sold our rv because my husband wanted a house again. Our kids are scattered so there is no way to live near each of them. Now we have a house to care for, or maybe I should clarify; I care for. My husband has changed. He now mostly sits in a recliner watching his beloved big screen t.v. sometimes rv’ing was irritating, but we had the freedom to come & go. Life was interesting, now it’s suffocating me. My husband will not budge. I don’t really understand the concept of believing a person cannot change their mind about what they want once they decide on something.
Well, time to hit the road and leave Mister Self-Absorbed sitting in his recliner. What you’ve shared, sounds like it’s all about him!
Get yourself a conversion van and join an all-ladies traveling group OR go solo! Your adventures CAN continue! You’ve only got one life to live n if you’re not doing something that makes you happy…………………………
I suspect your husband is suffering from depression. That’s why I quit watching TV news.
Not a doctor and don’t play one on TV.