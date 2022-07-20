Why one couple quit full-time RVing

Most accounts of full-time RVing on YouTube present a romantic picture of going “where you want, when you want,” and doing so affordably. And, yes, sometimes that’s true.

But for these two veteran travelers, the reality of full-time RV living was far different from what they expected when they set out in their fifth wheel trailer. Living “the dream” of seeing America with the comforts of “home” while earning their living operating an internet-based business simply didn’t pan out.

They discuss why boondocking did not work for them, about the difficulty they encountered when trying to find places to stay without reservations, and of troubles maintaining dependable internet access.

If you are considering full-time RVing, do yourself a favor and listen to this couple’s message. It’s not a side of the story you often hear, but I can tell you from my recent two years of full-timing, most of their observations are ones I share.

