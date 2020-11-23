Dirty RV windshield? Here’s a quick cleaning tip

By Nanci Dixon

My husband had just washed and waxed our motorhome, which gave me a sparkling clean windshield to watch the desert sunrise through, when it sprinkled. Juuuuuust enough to bring the dust in the air down to splotch everything, including the nice, clean, sparkly view. Sigh.

Here is a tip to quickly get the view right again, no ladder needed. I used a lambswool pad (these last for years if you clean them properly, by the way) on an extension pole with water and cleaned a section of the windshield. Then I put a large bath towel over a super long squeegee and dried. (If you don’t own an extension pole with a squeegee, there are tons of options available on Amazon. I use the Mr. LongArm pole.)

This method also works if the RV just needs a quick touch up. If you’re rinsing with a hose, the towel-over-squeegee method is a great drying tool without having to get up on a ladder. Since we are in the desert, everything dries in a matter of minutes so I always just wet and dry a small section at a time. Happy cleaning!

