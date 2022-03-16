Winnebago hits first big industry milestone with 500,000th RV

Winnebago, the flagship brand in the premium portfolio of outdoor lifestyle products, announced today it has produced its 500,000th motorhome, becoming the first industry brand to reach the milestone. The company marked the occasion with events across all its facilities, with a special event held at its North Iowa campus in Lake Mills, where the vehicle ceremoniously rolled off the production line.

The 500,000th motorhome is the popular Revel, a model introduced four years ago that embodies Winnebago’s continuous innovation and proven ability to meet customers’ evolving needs.

“Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago,” said Huw Bower, President of Winnebago Outdoors. “Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades. Our team members are committed to excellence every day, motivated and energized by the idea of bringing joy to so many people. This milestone would not be possible without their tireless dedication.”

All North Iowa campus employees gathered for Bower’s remarks and celebrated the Revel’s roll off the production line.

The Revel leads the category in meeting demand for a rugged RV to take customers off-road and off-grid for extended outdoor escapes. It features four-wheel drive, elevated ground clearance, and a long-lasting lithium battery to power RV systems.

##RVT1044b