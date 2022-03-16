Full-time RVing: 10 health issues you should not ignore

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When we got into the full-time RVing lifestyle, we spent more and more time away from our “usual haunts,” including the doctors we’d developed relationships with over years of “landlocked” living. When you’re on the road, it’s sometimes easy to lose track of regular health maintenance. For those without any ties to the medical docs, health care “issues” can plain get away from you. No matter who you are, or where you are, though, problems can come up.

Here’s a list of 10 health issues you should NOT ignore, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic. This might be a good list to print and post inside the bathroom cabinet door—assuming you have one.

10 health issues you should not ignore

1. Unexplained weight loss

Experiencing a 5 percent weight loss in a month or a 10 percent weight loss within six to 12 months could signal a number of different conditions such as an overactive thyroid, depression, liver disease, cancer or other noncancerous disorders that interfere with how well your body absorbs nutrients.

2. Persistent fever

A persistent low-grade fever — over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit — should be evaluated if it lasts for a week or more. Fever can signal underlying infections. Some underlying cancers and other medical conditions can cause prolonged, persistent fever. A fever accompanied by violent chills or greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit should be evaluated right away.

3. Shortness of breath

Gasping for air or wheezing are medical emergencies. Causes vary widely and can include asthma, heart problems, anxiety, panic attacks, or a blood clot in the lungs.

4. Unexplained changes in bowel habits

Bowel habit changes may signal a bacterial infection, a viral infection, inflammatory bowel disease or colon cancer. Seek care for any of the following:

Severe diarrhea lasting more than two days — Mild diarrhea lasting a week

Constipation that lasts for more than two weeks

Unexplained urges to have a bowel movement — Bloody diarrhea

Black or tarry-colored stools

5. Mental status changes

Changes in behavior or thinking may be due to infection, head injury, stroke, low blood sugar or medications. Immediate medical care is warranted for any of the following:

Sudden or gradual confused thinking — Disorientation — Sudden aggressive behavior

Hallucinations in someone who has never had them

6. New or more-severe headaches (especially for those over age 50)

Medical attention is needed right away for:

A sudden and severe headache, often called a thunderclap headache, because it comes on suddenly like a clap of thunder

A headache accompanied by a fever, stiff neck, rash, mental confusion, seizure, vision changes, weakness, numbness, speaking difficulties, scalp tenderness or pain with chewing

Causes vary for headaches that are considered medical emergencies and may include stroke, blood vessel inflammation, meningitis, brain tumor, aneurysm or bleeding on the brain after head trauma.

7. Short-term loss of vision, speaking, movement or control

Minutes count because these are symptoms of a possible stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). Seek immediate emergency care for any of the following:

Sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm, leg on one side of the body

Sudden dimness, blurring or loss of vision

Loss of speech, or trouble talking or understanding speech

A sudden or severe headache — Sudden dizziness, unsteadiness or a fall

8. Flashes of light

The sudden sensation of flashing lights may signal the beginning of retinal detachment. For that condition, immediate care is needed to save vision in the affected eye.

9. Feeling full after eating very little

Feeling full sooner than normal after eating or having persistent nausea or vomiting for a week might indicate possible gastrointestinal disorders, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer or ovarian cancer.

10. Hot, red or swollen joints

These warning signs may occur with a joint infection, which requires emergency care to save the joint and prevent the spread of bacteria. Other causes could include gout or certain types of arthritis.

If you experience any of these 10 health issues you should not ignore, see a doctor right away. Stay healthy!

Don’t miss this article from the last Full-Time RVer newsletter: Plans change. What do you do as a sick full-time RVer?

##FT25