Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Winnebago recalls some trailers, awning could drop

By RV Travel
Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2022 Voyage travel trailers. The welded seam on the fabric of the awning may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 411 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the awning, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2022. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 ext. 5220.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Do you subscribe to the free RV Travel Newsletter? Be sure to sign up. You'll be informed on all significant recalls that affect RVers.

