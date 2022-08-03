Full-Time RVer Newsletter #35, August 3, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 35

Quote of the day

“Go on with what your heart tells you, or you will lose all.” ―Rick Riordan

Do motorhome owners really need a “toad”?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many full-time RVers hit the road with a travel trailer or fifth wheel. At day’s end they unhitch and have an “around town” vehicle ready for use. But for fulltimers who live in a motorhome, the decision has to be faced: Do we need a “toad” car to get around, or can we do without a car?

Some immediately ask: Why would anyone want to do without a toad car? There are some advantages of being “toadless.” If you’re full-timing on a tight budget, the extra cost of car insurance, gas and maintenance can make a big difference. Costs aside, taking a tow vehicle with you means additional complications: Can you tow “four wheels down,” or do you need to put your car on a dolly, or invest in a specialized driveline disconnect system?

Continue reading

Reasons to try before you buy. Why renting an RV is a good idea

Motorhome owners commonly tell stories of how they started with a pop-up, moved to a fifth wheel within six months and are now driving a 34-foot Class A after only a few years. Whether you are brand-new to RVing or a full-timer looking to make a change, starting with an RV rental so you can try it before you buy it might be the best way to go. Learn why here.

How do you alert another RVer to pull off the highway, or anywhere, to check their rig?

By Gail Marsh

As we travel in our fifth wheel, my husband and I try to be friendly. We’ll happily lend a hand or a tool to help a fellow RVer. … Our problem? We need a sign. We need a unique, warning sign – preferably an easy-to-do hand signal that can be generally accepted as an urgent caution to stop and check your rig! Why? Often, as folks leave their campsite we’ll notice something amiss. … Continue reading. Do you have any suggestions for a universal warning sign?

The magic of road trips

By Chris Epting

I wrote this essay almost twenty years ago. Now that the kids are grown, I’ve been reflecting on the magic of road trips, especially when you have the kids along. Reading this today, I think it holds up. What do YOU do to make road trips more interesting for kids, or grandkids?

We take as many car trips as we can, to as many fun and interesting and offbeat and historical places as we can. Certainly part of it is by design, as I am frequently in the middle of writing and researching a book. But the more meaningful part of it is the shared experience and sense of adventure; the chance to live life together as a family and, of course, for my wife and I to watch as our children discover, learn, grow, and just simply find their way. Continue reading. (Included are basic rules of the road for traveling with kids and grandkids.)

Quick tip

Full-timers and health insurance



[Insurance] affordability is in the eye of the beholder, but there are many companies that will provide varying levels of health insurance for a monthly or semi-annual fee. The obvious point here is even a short hospitalization can produce tens of thousands of dollars in costs and an office or urgent care visit with the attending tests can run into several thousands. If you set out on the full-time lifestyle without health insurance, you are betting everything you have that neither of you will become seriously ill. It’s a crapshoot, my friends. I cannot in good conscience recommend this lifestyle to you without your having adequate health insurance coverage. — “From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available on Amazon

Cool gadget: We love this mouse trap

Nobody wants mice around; well, almost nobody. But they do show up at our homes and in our RVs, and they can do a lot of damage. Have you ever seen the damage these little fellows can cause chewing your home or RV wiring? Alas, a traditional mouse trap, while efficient, does kill the little buggers and some folks aren’t big on that, or they don’t particularly enjoy disposing of the cute little rodents with their beady popped-out eyes. Here’s a very creative and effective solution that won’t offend anyone — a simple device that traps mice and other small rodents without harming them. Learn more.

Pet First Aid. Part 1: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times

“Thank you all for your warm welcomes and great questions last week. I got quite a few questions about pet first aid: What should we have on board when we travel? Today, I look at what should definitely be in your pet’s first aid kit.” Read it here. (Note: You might want to bookmark that article or print it out. It’s like an encyclopedia of important information!)

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Buy used (like a with a car, there’s a big depreciation with new) and have someone who knows RVs perform an inspection first. Don’t make an impulse decision and realize that your first purchase is probably not your last; there’s a learning curve.” —Karen Grace

Featured Recipe

Stuffed Cornbread

by Betty Gallagher from Spring, TX

This stuffed cornbread is an easy and budget-friendly weeknight meal. It’s hearty, satisfying, and full of flavor. American cheese adds a yummy gooeyness. Serve alone or with a spoonful of sour cream on top and Mexican corn on the side. This comforting crowd-pleaser would also be a-maz-ing topped with chili. Season the meat as you like and use your favorite cornbread mix.

Click here for the recipe

