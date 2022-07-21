Winnebago recalls some Inspire motorhomes

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Inspire motorhomes. The support underneath the step well cover may be insufficient. An insufficient support underneath the step well cover can allow the step to collapse when stepped on, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will increase the support surface to 1.50 inches, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 31, 2022. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is Recall 167.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1062b