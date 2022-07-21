Thursday, July 21, 2022

RV Recalls

Winnebago recalls some Inspire motorhomes

By RV Travel
0

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Inspire motorhomes. The support underneath the step well cover may be insufficient. An insufficient support underneath the step well cover can allow the step to collapse when stepped on, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy
Dealers will increase the support surface to 1.50 inches, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 31, 2022. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is Recall 167.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1062b

