Self-driving lightweight travel trailer unveiled

JULY 21, 2022 — A travel trailer that drives itself? Well, not down the highway (wouldn’t that make it a motorhome?), but it will maneuver itself into your campsite, your driveway for storage, or the last few feet of where it can be dropped on the tow vehicle’s hitch. The unique RV was announced today in Syracuse, Indiana, by Travel Lite RV (TLRV).

The self-driving version of the company’s existing Rove Lite, a 14-foot, 1,800-pound towable, is expected to be available for shipment in the first quarter of 2023, according to TLRV CEO Ryan Rebar.

A remote-controlled, proprietary motor on each wheel allows its owner to drive the trailer to a tow vehicle to be hitched, or away from the vehicle to be parked. Once parked, the motors can be locked against the tires, eliminating the need for wheel chocks, Rebar explained.

The system is equipped with a keyed, fail-safe lockout feature that prevents the motors from being activated while the trailer is being towed.

Rebar said the self-driving unit will be one of TLRV’s new products available for viewing at the TLRV campus during the upcoming RV industry open house Sept. 26-29 in Elkhart, Indiana, which is home to about 90 percent of all RVs made in North America. Also on display will be a sub-900-pound truck camper designed for small pickups like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger.

In the video below, watch a one-minute demonstration of how the trailer moves under its owner’s control.

