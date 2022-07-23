This electric trike built for two is so much fun for RVers!

An electric trike built for two whizzed by me and my husband. Wow! We had never seen anything like it before and we just had to stop the couple and ask about it.

John gave us a little history of their purchase. He had worked at one of the biggest malls in the country, the Mall of America® in Minnesota, and had seen workers using these in the huge labyrinth below the mall. Those were three-wheelers with one seat. He contacted the company, Worksman Cycles, when he retired and found that they make two-seaters, too—perfect for him and his wife to enjoy a spin around the park.

Upgrade

Due to supply chain issues, the bike took months to receive, but the company compensated for the wait by adding upgraded battery and lights. Mirrors and digital displays are standard.

Shifting and braking

The couple each has their own pedals and three shifting gears. It has coaster brakes on the pedals with one hand brake on the left side. Their little dog did not take kindly to riding in the back basket, so he now must remain at home, but the basket is still put to good use to haul things. The electric trike is available with the ability to disconnect the brakes and pedals on the passenger side to allow for those with disability issues to ride without braking by mistake or even having to pedal.

John and Dianne are avid bike riders and still ride their non-electric bikes. With the three wheels on this trike and the center of gravity being so low, it is difficult to tip over. Dianne mentioned that it took getting used to not needing to lean to balance on turns like on a regular bike.

Perfect for RV toy haulers

For RVers, this may be perfect for those with a toy hauler to transport. An electric trike built for two is perfect for scooting around at home, too. My only question, being a full-time RVer living in a small space, is, “How much togetherness do we want?”

You can check out these amazing bikes here.

