Wow! Is this homebuilt RV incredible or what?

Several readers have sent us this photo which has apparently been making the rounds on social media.

Wow! Somebody went to a whole lot of trouble to build this beauty. We know nothing about it other than what we see in this photo. One reader noted, however, that she thought that it was surely built by a man for a man. “If a women lived in it she probably would have added some touches to soften the looks,” she said.

We have a strong feeling it was modeled after a sailing ship of yesteryear, reminiscent of some of the beautiful, classic wooden boats you see at boat shows these days.

If you know anything about this unusual recreation vehicle, please leave a comment. We want to know more!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please send photos and information (if you can get it) of any unusual RVs you spot in your travels. Submit them here.