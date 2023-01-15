Yellowstone elk gets revenge on clueless, ego-impaired tourist

By Chuck Woodbury

Don’t you sometimes wish when you observe a tourist doing something really stupid or offensive that you could somehow, magically, wish him or her some sort of payback? Maybe you don’t think this way, but I admit I do (at times).

And so I absolutely love this half-minute video where a clueless male tourist taunts a huge bull elk with massive antlers to match. The video is almost a year old but has only recently gone viral.

The tourist begins taunting the elk as he approaches in his car as the animal stands on the road ahead. “Watch out, buddy,” he says through his open window. “Wanna fight?” The elk stares at him, but doesn’t back off. “You wanna go, bud?” he says, taunting, perhaps trying to impress the woman in his car with this bravery. Yeah, right!

The fact is, when you consider the massive size of the elk, you can only think the man has a serious ego problem, and a problem with his intelligence as well. The elk would tear him to bits and pieces.

And then the most wonderful thing happens: The elk takes a few steps toward the man’s car, lowers his head, and jams one of his antlers into the front tire, puncturing it. You hear the hissing of the escaping air (along with the expletive from the passenger).

Oh, happy day! Sometimes there is justice!

##RVT1087b