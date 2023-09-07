Be warned: Don’t mess with elk in Yellowstone right now

It’s elk mating season in Yellowstone National Park right now, and that means you should stay clear of these fellows or risk a trip to the local hospital. The bulls can be downright nasty during the rut.

Bull elk are unpredictable this time of year and people have been severely injured. The large animals run quickly — faster than you — and may change direction without warning.

You are responsible for your own safety, say rangers. Stay at least 25 yards away (two bus lengths) from elk. If one of the animals approaches you, back away immediately. If an elk charges you: Quickly find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier.

If shelter is not available, run away as fast as you can, and maybe say a little prayer as you do. But try very hard to never find yourself in this dangerous situation.

Elk are very photogenic, as you can see in the photo. If you want to take home a photo, use a zoom lens. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended. If you don’t know what that means, it means zoom in as far as you can on most smartphones, but be careful because that magnification will likely not be ideal.

Of course, follow the directions of park rangers.

