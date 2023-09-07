RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 7, 2023

Issue 2204

Tip of the Day

This is a gadget every dumpin’ RVer needs

By Nanci Dixon

I am the designated holding tank flusher and I am constantly working at creating a nice gradual downhill slope for the sewer hose. As we all know, *beep* doesn’t run uphill. I needed help… like sewer hose support help.

We camp in a number of parks that do not have even ground between the RV and the sewer connection. Even with the standard plastic slinky I end up putting down jack blocks, boards, in an attempt to stretch the hose straight or prevent it from dropping down when dumping.

Enter my new favorite sewer hose support.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The 86V batteries in my Super C are dead. What charger should I use?

Dear Dave,

I have a Super C motorhome with the Detroit diesel in it. I have 86V coach batteries that are tied together in series as well as parallel. However, I do not know how to charge these batteries up as they sat and went dead. Do I put a 6V, 12V, or 48V charger on? What is the best way to charge these eight batteries? Thank you, and please get back to me. —Phil, Super C motorhome (no other info provided)

Read Dave's answer

RV Tours

Aero Teardrops Sellwood: NOT your Grandma’s canned ham trailer

By Cheri Sicard

Aero Teardrops Sellwood travel trailer might look like your grandparents’ (or great grandparents’) vintage canned ham trailer, but it is, in fact, brand-new and custom-built to customer specifications while keeping with their goals of making the camping experience simple and memorable. That sounds like a winning combo to me.

Click here to read more and tour

Video of the day

Easy, inexpensive, and practical bedside RV CPAP stand!

By Cheri Sicard

Many RVers are dependent on their CPAP machines in order to get a good night’s sleep. In the video below one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, shares a simple and practical RV CPAP hack.

Josh says the problem for RVing CPAP users comes into play when the bed is in a slide room. In these RVs, and there are a whole lot of them on the road, it can sometimes be difficult to find a way to keep your CPAP machine next to you by your bedside.

Click here to watch

Original “holy grail” instruction manual for Chris-Craft kit trailers discovered

By Paul Lacitinola

David Irvine of Shelbyville, MI, owns a wooden boat built by a Chris-Craft employee in 1957. David also owns a 1954 Chris-Craft trailer. He is originally from Algonac, Michigan, home of Chris-Craft. The trailers were offered as kits in 1954, but it is unknown how many were sold or built. For anyone that has ever built a trailer, you know it is a lot of work. Even the best-made plans would likely have had some challenges and require a fair skill set to see them through from start to finish. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Brake fluid maintenance

Check the brake fluid level in the master cylinder reservoir. Clean the cap off before removing it to prevent dirt from getting in the brake fluid. Consult your owner’s manual for the proper type of brake fluid and add as required, but do not overfill. Also, check for potentially dangerous moisture in your brake fluid with a handy, inexpensive tester.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

31 Best Places To Fly Fish In The U.S.A.

Okay, fly fishers, this one is for you! Not only is fly fishing a fun activity, but you also get to catch your lunch or dinner. And, is there any activity that’s more peaceful than wading in a river—just you and nature? We don’t think so!

Recipe of the Day

Yakitori Beef

by Nickole Smith-Palacios from New York, NY

Wow, the marinade for these beef kabobs is fantastic. It’s savory, tangy, tart, and slightly sweet all at once. The perfect balance of flavors. Marinating the sirloin steak makes the meat tender and juicy. We can’t wait to try this with other cuts of meat. A tasty addition to any grilling menu.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Kangaroos are well known as large, hopping mammals from Australia that carry their offspring in pouches. What may not be so well known, though, is that kangaroos cannot walk backwards.

*What were new Americans arriving at Ellis Island served as a treat to welcome them to America? Take a guess, then see if you’re right by checking yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We are in Ruidoso at the Ruidoso Motorcoach resort. Rusty and Roxy (Liver Dalmatians) have been traveling all over with us since 2014. They love loading up and going to fun places. Angel Fire is next, then Breckinridge. We took them to the new Margaritaville resort in Crystal Beach and Port Aransas this spring. They love people, dogs, food, treats, napping, walking, smelling, attention. We are not full-timers, so they enjoy ‘fur kid’ vacations.” —Patty Perk

A “cool tool” indeed: The Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

This gadget, recommended by Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, instantly magnetizes or demagnetizes steel tools and other small parts. You can convert and tool blade to a magnetic retriever of things like screws, nuts, and metallic particles. No batteries or electricity required. Never lose a screw again! Read more about it here, or buy one for yourself here.

Leave here with a laugh

