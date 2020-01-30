Your smartphone can identify birds, flowers, products and more

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

What does this button do?

If you use Google Photos, you don’t need anything else. Google Lens is part of Google Photos. You can use it to quickly identify many things, both animate and inanimate.

Take a photo of a bird or a flower and in Google Photos, tap the Google Lens button and it will let you know what kind of bird or flower it is. Take a photo of a product box and Google will identify it and give you a link to buy it.

Take a photo of a business card and it will decipher the phone number and give you a link to make a call. This video will show you how.

Try it on photos of anything you want to know more about.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.