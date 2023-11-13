Zion National Park: Kolob Canyons Road is closed

One of Utah’s Zion National Park’s lesser known but magnificent attractions is the Kolob Canyons district. Tucked away in the park’s northwest corner, views of box canyons, beautiful peaks, and towering cliff walls are rampant. The whole area is normally accessible by a five-mile scenic road. But starting today, November 13, Kolob Canyons Road is closed at Taylor Creek Trailhead.

Road collapse leads to project

The closure is part of a rehabilitation project that was necessitated by a road collapse last March. The Park Service and engineers from the Federal Highway Administration worked to determine the cause of the collapse and a solution to the problem. Rehabilitation work started in September. Now another piece of the project that will eventually lead to the reopening of the entire route is starting up.

Paving work started up today, November 13. To complete that paving, Kolob Canyons Road is closed at Taylor Creek Trailhead. The road will be open as far as the trailhead. Drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and horse riders will not be able to travel past Taylor Creek Trailhead due to the construction.

Work is set for completion in winter, but that’s dependent on weather and supply availability. The park service will share more information as the project progresses.

The project involves:

Excavating unstable materials and reinforcing the road’s base to a depth of eight feet with geo-grid, structural cloth, and compacted soil.

Repaving more than 6,000 square feet of road.

Installing ditches, gutter, and curbs to drain the road more effectively.

For more information on the Kolob Canyons District, click here.

