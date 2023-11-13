House bill would increase disabled vets’ access to federal lands

A bipartisan bill filed in the U.S. House of Representatives would increase disabled vets’ access to federal lands. It’s called the Military and Veterans in Parks (MVP) Act. The aim is to improve veterans’ physical and mental health by increasing access to recreational activities in National Parks and other federal lands.

More accessible trails, recreational activities

Representatives’ Scott Peters (D-CA-50) and Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02) bill, if passed, would direct the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and National Parks Service to each develop adaptive trails and campgrounds. It would also increase accessible hunting, fishing, and kayaking opportunities.

“Our wounded warriors should be able to enjoy the great outdoors like every other American, but unfortunately there are too few accessible trails and activities and the ones that do exist are not well publicized,” says Representative Peters. “Our MVP Act creates more opportunities for veterans and others with physical disabilities to fully partake in the wonderful recreational opportunities our national forests and federal lands have to offer.”

The Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit American charity and veterans’ service organization has added its backing to the new filing. “Wounded Warrior Project strongly believes that accessible outdoor recreation can be a significant benefit to disabled veterans’ mental and physical health and wellbeing. That is why we are proud to support the MVP Act, which will increase the number of accessible trails and recreational opportunities on our nation’s public lands and promote the use of those opportunities among the military and veteran community,” said Jose Ramos, Vice President of Government and Community Relations, Wounded Warrior Project.

More than a quarter of vets deal with disabilities

Nearly five million veterans – or 27% of all former servicemembers – live with a service-connected disability. Outdoor activity has been linked to a host of benefits. They include improved attention, lower stress, better mood, and reduced risk of psychiatric disorders. However national parks often lack adequate accessible trails, activities, and lodging for those with disabilities.

To increase disabled vets’ access to federal lands, the the act:

Directs the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service to each develop at adaptive trail s. At least one in each of the regions they manage. Adaptive trails are trails designed to allow access to individuals with physical disabilities, including wounded warriors.

Directs the agencies to also develop new adaptive recreation opportunities in each of their regions. These can include more accessible campgrounds, hunting and fishing opportunities, or recreation activities like skiing or kayaking. Allows the agencies to enter into partnerships to rent adaptive equipment to wounded warriors for improved recreation access.

Creates an inventory of existing adaptive recreation opportunities and directs that information be made available online.

Directs the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense to spread awareness and educational materials about outdoor recreation opportunities for veterans.

Promotes partnerships with state, tribal, local, and non-profit organizations to host veterans’ recreation events on public lands. Provides assistance to these entities to assist with the planning and execution of these events.

Directs the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to develop a national strategy to increase recreation visits to federal lands by veterans, members of the Armed Forces, and Gold Star Families, as well as other details.

Source: Media release from offices of Representatives Peters and Kiggins.

