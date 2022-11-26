10 gifts for the RVer in your life

Every year you think about what to get your RVer. Here are 10 gifts that your RVer wants, but does not know yet. When they open one of these, they will be wide-eyed and big-smiled, trust me.

All of the following are available on Amazon. I give the latest price as of November 2022.

Outland outdoor propane gas fire pit

I love a campfire, but I hate the smoke. This portable fire pit lights up the evening with a smokeless flame and warmth from its 58,000 BTU/HR. Easy to set up, weighing in at 34 pounds with a 10-foot hose. $129.99 on sale. Learn more or order.

The S’mores Company caddy and roasting sticks kit

Now that you have that propane fire pit, put it to good use making S’mores. The triple-insulated caddy holds all the S’mores fixings plus room for more with mesh pockets. It comes with a mini-marshmallow bag, four roasting sticks expandable to 34 inches, and a S’mores recipe card. $39.95 on sale with an additional $3 off coupon. Learn more or order.

Road Trip USA, 25th Edition

I got this for my wife as a birthday present. I told her to pick out any of the road trips and I would plan it. She chose Oregon to Massachusetts (gulp). It is a great overview of five East-West and six North-South road trips, all on two-lane roads. $23.99. Learn more or order.

The Outdooring wine tumbler

My camp chairs have a beverage holder great for 12-oz. canned drinks, but not for a wine glass. Here is the answer: a 12-oz. stainless steel tumbler made to fit those camp chair cup pockets. They come insulated with a spill-proof lid ready for your favorite wine. $23.99 on sale. Available in three colors. Learn more or order.

The Ultimate RV Logbook

I enjoy keeping records of the places that I park. This lets me log my stays with prompts about the campsite, road ways, park management, and loads more. In addition, it contains a referencing section that makes it easy to find your site logs. $11.95. Learn more or order.

REDCAMP small folding camping table

We all want a folding table that is easy to set up and take down. This 2-foot aluminum one fits the bill. It is adjustable to two heights and lightweight at 5.5 pounds, but holds up to 70 pounds. $44.99. Learn more or order.

Lifeline AAA Premium Road Kit

A 42-piece emergency kit contains 8-gauge jumper cables, an aluminum flashlight, and a 2-in-1 screwdriver. Plus it contains a first aid kit. It even comes with a roll of duct tape. AAA quality in a convenient carry bag. Every RVer should have one of these. $44.55. Learn more or order.

Accmor wine bottle bag flask

Save that cargo-carrying weight for something else! A 6-pack of 750 ml bottles of wine weighs 17 pounds. Half of that weight is bottle. Here is your option. These portable, leak-proof bags are made of food-grade plastic with zero taste transfer. Easily cleaned, they roll up for space-saving storage. $11.99. Learn more or order.

High Road car glove box organizer

My truck seat box overflows with stuff. I no longer hunt for my registration and insurance documents since getting this. With six inside and outside pockets, it holds everything organized for quick reference. $14.25. Learn more or order.

ComfiLife gel-enhanced seat cushion

On those long hauls when your back begins to ache and your tailbone throbs, this should be at the top of the list. A seat cushion with memory foam relieves pressure on the lower back and tailbone. $47.95 on sale. Learn more or order.

Happy Holidays and happy travels.

