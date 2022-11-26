How it Happened: The history of the Coleman company

When you hear “Coleman” what comes to your mind? A tent or lantern? That green cooler? It’s no wonder that Coleman has become practically synonymous with camping and the great outdoors. This company has been around for more than 120 years! And here’s how it happened…

Dark times overcome

William Coleman was born in 1870. Within a year the family, including baby William, relocated from New England to a small town in Kansas. In 1881, his father died, and 11-year-old William began selling small goods to help support his family.

When grown, William became a schoolteacher and later enrolled in the University of Kansas Law School. A lack of funds prevented William from graduating, so he began selling typewriters as he traveled the U.S.

The bright beginning

Folklore has it that one night William Coleman was walking down the street when he saw a bright, clear light coming from a drugstore window. Investigating further, Coleman learned that the lamp in the window was gasoline-powered. So impressed with the bright light, Coleman decided to try selling the Irby-Gilliland Company lamps himself. His success was limited, however. The design of the lamps caused them to become clogged with carbon deposits and the lamps would fail.

A brighter idea

Determined to make his efforts successful, William proposed a lamp leasing idea. Customers would lease a lamp for $1. If (or when) the lamp failed, William himself would service them and customers would owe nothing. The lamp leasing idea was a huge hit! William reinvested the money he earned along with money from relatives. He eventually started his own business, the Hydro-Carbon Light Company.

In 1902, William decided to move his successful lighting service to Wichita, Kansas. A year later, he bought the rights to the lamp and improved its design. He dubbed his lamp the Coleman Arc Lamp. The lights were used to illuminate the field at a nighttime football game in 1905, and William’s reputation grew.

More bright ideas

1909 – William developed his own uniquely designed gasoline-powered lamps. He added bug screens to the mantle so that the lamps could be used outside at night.

1910-1920 – William Coleman’s business grew. He brought light to rural areas not yet served by electricity.

1920s – The business branched out to include lanterns, camp and cook stoves, and more. Some of William’s inventions faced stiff competition from Westinghouse Electric Corporation and General Electric Company. He was forced to withdraw his coffee maker, for example, but he continued to push forward with his other ideas.

1929 – The stock market crash hurt almost every company in the U.S. William managed to survive because he enjoyed a good working relationship with his bankers. They helped Coleman and his company make it through the depression years.

1932 – With Franklin Roosevelt’s effort to bring electricity to rural areas, William’s company had to pivot once again. He began making space heaters and floor furnaces. All the while Coleman’s lantern and portable cook stove products gained popularity.

World War II – During the war, the company was called upon to provide shells and spare parts for various branches of the military. In 1942, the Army Quartermaster sent the Coleman company a nearly impossible request. They needed a compact field stove no larger than a quart of milk, able to operate at temperatures ranging from 60 degrees below zero to 125 degrees above zero, and powered by any type of fuel. They needed 5,000 of these never-before-produced stove units delivered within two months! William was up to the challenge. In fact, he surpassed the Army’s specifications and delivered on time!

1950s – Post wartime saw William’s company surge in prominence and profitability. The company continued to supply Boeing Co. with airplane parts, produced oil space heaters and gas floor furnaces, and resumed manufacturing camp lanterns and stoves. Sheldon Coleman was named president in 1951 and in 1957, Sheldon became board chairman when his father died.

The ’60s-’70s – The Coleman company expanded its production of camping equipment, adding sleeping bags, tents, and heating equipment. Coleman also began serving the mobile home industry with specialized furnaces and air conditioners.

In 1964, Sheldon Coleman hired longtime employee Lawrence Jones as the company’s president. The two men collaborated on product development and successfully produced adjustable backpack frames, coolers and camp stoves, canoes, and even travel trailers.

1980s-1990s – After the death of his father in 1988, Sheldon Coleman, Jr. took over as Chairman of the Board. He privatized the company and New York financial mogul Ronald Perelman bought it. Along with President Lawrence Jones, Perelman restructured the company. The two men focused on the growing recreational markets and eventually took the Coleman company public once again, with Perelman retaining over 80 percent stake in the operations.

1990–today – The company has since expanded its product lines to include everything from generators to dog toys. If you love the outdoors, sooner or later you’ll discover a Coleman product that you just must have!

What’s your favorite Coleman product? Please share with us in the comments below.

