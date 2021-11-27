Video: Take a look inside these 10 luxurious celebrity motorhomes

When I was a kid in the ’60s and ’70s, I knew of musicians that traveled from gig to gig in their fancy buses and I always wondered what they looked like inside. This was before the internet and YouTube, of course, so my knowledge was limited to what I saw in magazines.

Now that I am in my own motorhome, I know that those buses were probably Provost, and I still wonder what they looked like. But today, celebrities spend upwards of $1 million, or more, on their home away from home.

Some of these feel like they should be on the old ’80s show, “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” These motor coaches probably cost as much as some of the homes highlighted in that show! To put things into perspective, Elvis paid a little more than $100,000 for Graceland and the land around it. Will Smith paid $2.5 million for his two-story motorhome.