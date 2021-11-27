Many cities celebrating season with free holiday lights

Many communities across America celebrate the season with free family-friendly outdoor holiday lights events.

Winter treats, hot cocoa, and festive music make the “Lights of the Ozarks” a perfect family event. As with previous years, this winter wonderland of lights required more than 2,000 hours of volunteer work decorating downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas, with over 500,000 lights. If you go:

When: Today – Mon., Jan. 1, 2022; 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Downtown Square, Fayetteville, Ark.

Cost: Free

Information: experiencefayetteville.com/lights-of-the-ozarks

“Nights of Lights” – St. Augustine, Fla.

Every night through January 31, three million tiny lights sparkle throughout the St. Augustine historic district. This free holiday event embellishes almost every building and walkway in the 144-square-block area.

“Nights of Lights” traces the nation’s oldest city back to the traditional Spanish practice of displaying a white candle in windows during the Christmas holidays, says VisitStAugustine.com. “The stunning lights reflect the city’s 450-year history and illuminate the beautiful cityscape.”

Check out the complete list of Nights of Lights tours and all the other holiday events happening in St. Augustine.

If you go:

When: Today – Mon., Jan. 31, 2022

Where: Historic St. Augustine District, Fla.

Cost: Free

Information: www.VisitStAugustine.com

“Christmas Tree Lane” – Fresno, Cal.

As the story goes, it all began 100 years ago. Back in 1920, a child died in a home on North Van Ness Boulevard. That Christmas, a tree in front of his home was decorated to honor the child’s memory. Each year more lights have been added and “Christmas Tree Lane” continues to grow.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no Walk Nights in 2021. Driving Christmas Tree Lane is a safe way for families to celebrate the season – at a social distance. Visitors, including RVers, can drive the 2-mile “Christmas Tree Lane” between Shields and Shaw Avenues, Dec. 1 through Christmas night.

If you go:

When: Nightly, Wed., Dec. 1 – Christmas 2021

Time: Sun. – Thurs., 6 – 10 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fig Garden neighborhood

Cost: Free, but organizers accept donations

Information: 559-348-9200, ChristmasTreeLane.com

“Festival of Lights” – Riverside, Cal.

The magical “Festival of Lights” returns for its 29th year with more than five million twinkling lights. The 2021 event features decorations in downtown Riverside and the dazzling holiday lights on the historic Mission Inn Hotel grounds.

“Tour the beautiful interior décor in our exquisite castle setting,” encourages the Hotel website, “and be sure to visit the life-size gingerbread house and the elaborately decorated live 19′ Christmas tree that are both displayed in the lobby.”

If you go:

When: Today – Dec. 31, 2021

Where: Mission Inn Hotel, 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501

Information: 951-683-7100, riversideca.gov/fol/

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, be mindful of your surroundings while viewing these outdoor celebrations. Visitors are being asked to follow all current state and locally mandated protocols.

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT1028