10 best-selling Amazon products we shared with you in July

Full disclosure: We are an Amazon affiliate, so any of these products our readers purchase through a link on our website provides us with a small commission. It’s part of how we fund our operation. And we thank you for that!

Our best-selling products in July:

#1. Corps of Engineers Camping: Directory of 942 Camping Areas in 35 States

This very popular guide lists and describes RV-friendly camping areas operated by the Corps of Engineers. This guide is perfect for RV travelers because all of the hike-in, boat-in and tent-only camping areas are not included, which makes it easy to find the campgrounds that can accommodate RVs. Corps of Engineers Parks are considered by many RVers to be the best public campgrounds in the USA. Learn more.

#2. 50 States: 500 State Parks

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

#3. RV Rubber Seal Conditioner

Maintaining slide out seals is integral in extending the life of your RV and saving you money! Dustin Simpson, from California RV Specialists and frequent RV tech advice contributor to RVtravel.com, recommends this RV rubber seal conditioner spray—and it looks like our readers agree!

#4. Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan

This handy little battery-operated fridge fan can help circulate the cold air in your 12-volt fridge!

Read what our Gadget Guru, Tony Barthel, has to say about it here.

#5. Thetford’s Tank Blaster Pouches

Dave Solberg recommended Tank Blaster in his recent post about smelly black tanks. Dave says, “This is a great product to thoroughly clean the tank and all sludge and ‘gross stuff’ on the sidewalls of the tank”. Click the link below to read more of his recommendations.

#6. National Forest Camping

Discover 3,704 camping areas in 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands managed by the U.S. Forest Service in 41 states. From remote mountaintops to secluded canyons, alongside streams, rivers, and lakes, Forest Service areas offer some of the best camping experiences in the United States. The guide is especially helpful when used along with Google Maps or a GPS device for locating and navigating to each camping area. Learn more.

#7. Bureau of Land Management Camping

Working in partnership with The Ultimate Public Campground Project, this new guide describes 1,273 camping areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 14 Western states. RVers who “boondock” on public lands—usually far from the crowds—will find this book very useful. Read more.

#8. Jumbo Raid Fly Sticks

These inexpensive Raid Fly Sticks can help you control the annoying fly population inside or outside of your RV!

#9. Double-Sided Tape

Attach items in your RV without using nails! This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later.

#10. Mini Broom

Sometimes the simplest product can be the most useful item to have in your RV. Chuck Woodbury tells us the little broom has been his best go-to accessory over all of his decades of RVing.