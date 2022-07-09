RV Gadget: Fridge fan tames wild GE 12-volt fridge

I’m finding more and more RVs are coming with 12-volt refrigerators. These have a lot of promise, but do they deliver?

The advantages of a 12-volt refrigerator include the fact that they work like the one you likely have in your home. They use a compressor to circulate the coolant throughout the fridge. This has the advantage of cooling the box much faster than the typical RV fridge. A traditional RV fridge has a set of very cold coils in it where the cold is, with no provision to move it.

But anyone who has just put a block of ice in a cooler knows that a single cold point in a fridge means there are areas where the temperature is cooler and less cool. That is one of the disadvantages of the more traditional absorption fridges.

Plus, they take a very long time to cool—sometimes up to 12 hours. So are the 12-volt fridges all they’re cracked up to be? Sort of.

Beech Lane fridge fan 1 of 4

Fan club

One of the things I found in the GE 12-volt fridge that came with our rig is that it absolutely has hot and cold spots. For example, I left a bottle of water in it on a travel day and that bottle rolled to the back of the fridge and froze solid.

In our old absorption fridge, I had a battery-powered cooling fan that I placed in it and I wondered if such a gadget would help solve the hot/cold circumstance of this fridge, as well—so I bought one.

The one I bought was a Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan, which claims to have a 3,000 RPM motor and is powered by two “D” cell batteries.

I’m sure each of you has your own experience with your own refrigerators.

Using a temperature gun, I measured the different spots in the fridge to see how much variation there is. I was shocked at the degree (hehe) of difference within the fridge.

Clearly, on this GE model, the cooling system is at the back of the fridge, which is pretty normal. So the back wall of the fridge measured 1°F with the gun. Further toward the front, it was at 52°. Having run a commercial kitchen at the bed and breakfast, I know that food-safe temperature is 42° F.

Does the Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan work?

I am still playing around with placement with this little fan. But I’ve found that, by placing the “bottom” against the back wall of the fridge, it seems to really make a difference. The hot spots don’t seem as hot, the cold spots seem to be closer to what I’d like.

I had incorrectly assumed that these newer 12-volt fridges were much better at evenly distributing the internal temperature than the old ones. However, at least with the GE box, I’m not convinced.

12-volt fridges

There are absolutely advantages to the 12-volt fridges:

They don’t require holes to be cut into the exterior of the RV.

They are safe to use when driving down the road. I know a lot of people will argue with me about this point, but friends who are firefighters and talk about RV fridge fires are who I am going to listen to, not people who post things on the Internet. Sorry.

They do cool faster, so if your RV is one that gets occasional use, this might be a good choice.

They don’t require that the RV be level. Gas absorption fridges perform ideally when the RV is within 3° of level.

They have disadvantages as well

They are more power-hungry than I had assumed. I would recommend that you have at least two AGM batteries or at least a single lithium battery and some solar if you want to use a 12-volt fridge off the grid.

There is less consistency inside the cabinet than I had hoped there would be.

My soapbox

I think we, as human beings, have figured out that the refrigerator portion of these devices should really be between 38°-41° F to maintain a food-safe temperature. The freezer should be around 0° F.

So why in the Wide, Wide, World of Sports isn’t there just a button that allows us to choose either 38° or 41°? What is the point of the stupid “cold, colder, coldest” control? You know what the temperature should be, put some tech in there to make it be that, already.

My inexpensive Alpicool cooler has exactly this on the outside of the unit. It does a far, far better job of maintaining temperature than this GE box. Perhaps others are different. I haven’t spent as much time with a bunch of RV fridges in the real world as I would like to.

However, I will say that if I were to build a new RV from scratch, I wouldn’t use this GE refrigerator.

I also know that RV companies may have called for one brand or model of a product and that no longer is available. RV companies are still scrambling to build units the way they want to. I honestly don’t know if this GE fridge was the RV company’s first choice or fifth, to be quite honest.

The Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan in summary

For about $24 (as of this writing) on Amazon, I think the Beech Lane Fridge Fan is a worthwhile device to have. It certainly keeps the beer colder without freezing the bacon—which should be criminal, if you ask me.

My pro tip with this is to buy rechargeable batteries to keep in the fan so you don’t have to keep purchasing new batteries. Also, so you keep batteries out of the landfill. In fact, I found a number of D cell batteries that can charge via USB on Amazon, which is really cool. This could be the perfect solution for us RVers. So, of course, I’m going to buy some and you’ll be reading about them here soon!

Learn more or order a Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan here.

##RVT1060