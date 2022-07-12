My most useful RV accessory in four decades of RVing

By Chuck Woodbury

FOUNDER AND PUBLISHER

I became an official, card-carrying RVer at the age of 34 when I bought my first RV, an 18-foot motorhome. I am now more than twice that age, a seasoned RVer you could say. Long-time RVtravel.com readers are familiar with that first RV which was, and may still be, an all-time champion roof-leaker.

Yes, it leaked. Yes, that was a pain in the you-know-what. But, oh, did I love that little RV! I owned the “Casita” (not to be confused with the small trailer of the same name) for about six years. It broke down on average about every third trip. It was bad news, no question about that. But I loved it. I have never owned an RV since that I loved so much. I believe it was “first love syndrome.”

I have owned a half dozen other RVs since, all with far better bones than the “leaker.” Still, my heart, a piece of it, remains with Numero Uno, wherever it may be now, most likely in a thousand pieces in junkyards and recycling yards across the USA.

All through the years, I have owned one item that has been with me in every RV I have owned. It has come in handy more than any other single item except food and water. You can buy an almost identical product today for less than $20. It requires no electricity — not the plug-in variety or the AA battery variety. It requires next to no maintenance. It does not break down. It’s so simple to operate that even a child can use it, and, in fact, it is designed to be used by a child.

So what could it be?

It’s a broom! Yes, a broom! But no ordinary broom! A kid’s broom, made of wood, straw and twine. End to end, it measures less than three feet. It looks like a full-size broom but smaller. You could say it’s “cute.”

Through the years, I have used it a thousand times to sweep my floors. It has cleaned a thousand entry steps. It can reach high to remove spiderwebs. It has swept dirt from my carpet when electricity was not available for a vacuum cleaner. The little broom can reach into hidden corners where a full-size broom cannot. A wayward raisin, stuck on the floor beneath a cabinet, can be fetched with ease.

And, as far as storage. It fits anywhere! I keep mine (to this day) by my front door.

I didn’t realize until now, when I was inspired to write this, how much my little broom (actually four or five through the years) meant to me.

And, in case you did not know this — and I bet you did not — Wikipedia reports that at least one credible source claims that the United States had 1,039 broom factories in 1919. Some good trivia for you. Few are left, sad to say.

If you don’t have such a broom, you can probably buy one at Walmart, and for sure at Amazon. You could spend your money no better.

I love my broom!

