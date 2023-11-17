Nearly 100,000 Subarus have been recalled for switch problem

Nearly 100,000 Subarus have been recalled for a switch problem that can erase reverse lights and backup camera images. Subaru of America, Inc. is recalling certain model year 2021 Crosstrek, 2022 Forester, 2021-2023 Legacy, and Outback vehicles. An insufficient weld may allow water to enter the inhibitor switch, causing it to fail. An inoperative inhibitor switch may prevent the reverse lights from illuminating and the rearview camera image from displaying, increasing the risk of a crash. Subaru says 95,830 vehicles may be affected.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the inhibitor switch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 8, 2024. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for this recall is WRQ-23.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

