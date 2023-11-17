RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 17, 2023

Issue 2255

Today’s thought

“We shouldn’t be looking for heroes, we should be looking for good ideas.” ―Noam Chomsky

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take a Hike Day! It’s also National Butter Day if you’d rather participate in that… Hey, life’s all about balance, right?!

On this day in history: 1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)

Tip of the Day

Mice invading your RV? Lion poop to the rescue

Through the years, we’ve written about a dozen ways to keep mice, squirrels and other rodents out of your RV. Some probably work, some probably don’t. Nobody seems to agree on the absolute best way.

Well, could this be it? There’s one way to keep these pests (and even bigger ones like possums and bears) away from your RV according to an RVer named Jeff Schwartz, who outlined his method in a comment to our YouTube video “How to keep mice out of your RV.” We doubt you have heard of this technique before. Here, shortened for brevity, is what Schwartz wrote:

There is one known foolproof, usually free, way to keep all animals (mice, cats, dogs, possums, bears, etc.) away from your home or RV!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

New Winegard antenna installed but now roof A/C and microwave do not work

Dear Dave,

I just had a Winegard antenna installed where the old antenna was, but now I have no power to my A/C or microwave. Everything else has power. The breakers all work and none were tripped. Any ideas? —AJ, 2019 Northwood Artic Fox

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Leaking water heater pressure relief valve? This tool will help

Do you have a leaking water heater pressure relief valve? Is it normal for it to leak? Sometimes there can be a slight leak from your water heater’s pressure relief valve, especially if you have not used it in a while. This leak can be normal and may indicate that your pressure relief valve just needs to be cleared to free any debris from the seal. It also might mean that you need to replace the valve if the leak continues.

Click here

Video of the day

WOW! Ice fishing house 5th wheel for winter luxury

By Cheri Sicard

Ice fishing and luxury living are not things typically thought of in the same conversation, but the team at Minnesota Custom Castles is changing all that by customizing 4-seasons RVs for the true Minnesota winter ice fishing experience… if the fishermen enjoy comfort and luxury while pursuing their sport of choice.

Transforming RVs into ice fishing castles—now there’s a niche RV business!

Click here to watch

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Know Your RV: Take care of your stabilizer jacks

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVs, being built light for easy (and economical) travel, are not “rock solid” in camp. The longer they are, the more they tend to rock and shake as folks move about inside. To that end, most travel trailers and fifth wheels are equipped with stabilizer jacks. How do you “care and feed” them? Find out here.

Reader poll

Does your RV have a traditional RV absorption refrigerator or a residential fridge?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Quick Tip

Use a departure checklist

In my early days of RVing there was one time when I had done everything I was supposed to and was ready to pull out. When I looked in my left side mirror, I could only see the side of my RV. I couldn’t see behind it. I wondered how that mirror got knocked out of alignment. Then I realized that there was nothing wrong with the mirror. The problem was that I had not put the slide in. I was looking at the slide. From that point on I have used a checklist and, like Santa Claus, I check it twice. I should have known to use a checklist. All pilots religiously use a takeoff and a landing checklist. Having a checklist (and always using it) will make your RVing safer, less stressful, and more enjoyable. From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.” Available on Amazon. And here is a very useful checklist from Gail Marsh for when you’re departing the campground.

Recipe of the Day

Super Delicious Apple Cider Turkey Brine

by Sanity Chek from Annapolis, MD

Trust the process for brining a turkey, and this recipe will produce one of the best roasted turkeys you’ve ever tasted. Once baked, the turkey is nice and juicy, and full of flavor. It’s savory with a hint of garlic and citrus. The breast is not the least bit dry. This apple cider brine does take a little bit of patience and time, but the outcome is well worth the wait.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to a study done by the Archives of Surgery, doctors who played video games for more than three hours each week made 37 percent fewer surgical errors than those who didn’t. Those same doctors also performed 27 percent faster and scored 42 percent better on a test of surgical skills. Video games can improve fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, attention span, depth perception and computer competency. Interesting!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maggie, our Mini Labradoodle, is just over a year old but very well-behaved. She loves it when I pick up the camper keys, gets very excited. At campgrounds she loves making new friends, both human and other dogs.” —Jim Poddany

Leave here with a laugh

