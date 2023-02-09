12 helpful tips for using sugar while RVing

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and handy, too! You can use sugar in so many ways while RVing. Read on to see what I mean—I think you’ll be surprised!

Ways to use sugar while RVing

If that local restaurant’s hot sauce is much too spicy for you, sugar can help. Just put about a half teaspoon in your mouth and chew. Ah, sweet relief! (You may want to brush your teeth afterwards.) Soothe a burn. If you burn your tongue on too hot tea, soup, pizza, etc., you can soothe your scorched tongue with sugar. Just sprinkle a little bit on your tongue for some relief. (You can also chew on a sugar cube.)

. Use sugar to remove grass stains. Make a paste using warm water and sugar. Apply the paste to the stain and let it sit for one hour. Then launder as normal. Fresh flowers. You can help your cut flowers last longer with a mixture of three teaspoons of sugar and two tablespoons of vinegar for each 1/4 cup of water.

Mix equal amounts of Borax, sugar, and water. Soak cotton balls in the mixture. Then place the cotton balls where you’ve seen ants in your RV. The sugar will attract the insects and the Borax will kill them. Clean grinder . Pour 1/4 cup sugar into your coffee bean grinder and grind it through. It will eliminate odors and excess oils.

Sugar can assist with de-icing if you have no salt. It costs more than salt but will work if no salt is available. (More tips on defrosting and de-icing your windshield here.) Matchless fire starter. (Hmm. I haven’t tried this, but if nothing else, it’s entertaining and pretty amazing to watch.) The video below demonstrates how to start a fire without matches. And yes, our sweet friend is involved (along with potassium permanganate).

Do you use sugar in unusual ways when RVing? Please tell us about it in the comments below.

##RVDT2054