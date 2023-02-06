Defrost your vehicle’s windshield in half the time with these tricks

You’re ready to roll on down the road. New adventures await! But no. The windshield is iced over or fogged up. Departure time is delayed—again. Have you ever wished you could quickly defrost/defog your motorhome’s or truck’s windshield? Me, too! Check out the quick solutions that I discovered. Then choose the trick that works best for you. You’ll hit the road in no time!

Cautions: No matter what, never attempt to drive a vehicle with a frosted/fogged-over windshield. It’s just not worth the risk of an accident. Also, never slosh hot water onto a freezing windshield. The temperature difference can cause the glass to break. Stay safe out there!

Defrost and clear the windshield faster

If several inches of snow have fallen onto the windshield, it’s best to remove most of the snow before applying any of these tips.

Potato tip

This Farmer’s Almanac idea is a classic. Cut a potato in half. The night before a frost, rub your windshield with the cut side of the potato. The sugars from the potato will prevent frost from forming. Use your windshield fluid and wiper to clear away the potato residue.

Air conditioner tip

Yep, you read that right. Here’s the air conditioning defrost/defog tip. (If you want to know the science behind this method, as well as a few additional tips, watch the video below.)

Start the engine. Turn the heater on high/hot. Use the defroster setting. Activate your air conditioner. Be sure the air recirculation is turned off. Open windows a crack—even just a few seconds will help with the air exchange.

Visor trick

I was pleasantly surprised by how much quicker our windshield cleared when using this simple trick. The visor helps direct the heated air just where it needs to go!

When exiting your vehicle for the night, flip the windshield visor down. In the morning, select the defrost setting. Turn the thermostat to a high heat temperature. Set the fan to its highest setting.

Note: If your vehicle features a remote start you can preset the defrost, temperature, and fan the night before. That way, you won’t need go outside into the cold until the windshield is clear.

Magic recipe

Finally, here’s a simple defrost recipe made from items you may have inside your RV.

2/3 cup isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol 1/3 cup water Gently mix the two ingredients together. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray the alcohol/water mixture onto your frosted windshield.

Note: You can keep the spray bottle of liquid right inside your vehicle all winter long, because the freezing point of the alcohol is 138 degrees below zero.

How do you clear the fog/frost from your windshield? Share your tips and tricks in the comments below.

##RVDT2051