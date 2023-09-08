Now in the U.S.—You must see this 17’ micro Class B motorhome!

Imagine if a big Sprinter van had a baby. The result might look like the Wingamm Oasi 540, a cute little 17-foot micro Class B motorhome.

Manufactured and sold in Italy, according to the website this camper is now available in the U.S. However, it is a little confusing. It claims it is still built on a Fiat Chassis, just like the European models, and a lot of things point to the European site. However, in the video below, which shows the prototype of the U.S. micro Class B Oasi camper, they claim that U.S. versions will be built on a Ram ProMaster chassis.

My guess is that this brand and product is still in its infancy in the U.S., as a lot of their website indicates things to come. But it appears good things to come will come in small packages.

In the video below, the team from We’re the Russos [232K subscribers, 60M views on YouTube] gives us a walk-through tour of all the Wingamm Oasi 540 micro Class B camper van has to offer.

The monocoque fiberglass shell provides a way to get high-quality insulation throughout the coach. With a complete lack of seams, this also means that water leakage, like with other trailers, should not be an issue.

Exterior storage is small, but there is some. I like that you can also access it from inside the coach. On the flip side, I like that you can access the cassette toilet from the exterior for easy dumping.

There is also a long rear external storage compartment that can house additional toilet cassettes, or whatever you choose to use it for. Since the space is both deep and long, it can even be used for odd-shaped items, such as skis or fishing poles.

I love the common sense functionality of having a trash can built into the door where it does not take up cabinet space, yet is accessible while being out of the way. I wish more RV manufacturers would think this way.

While this micro Class B van is shorter than most, it is also wider, which gives the interior a larger and more open feel than most Class B’s.

This micro Class B motorhome may be only 17’6” long, but it still seats and sleeps four comfortably.

The versatile dinette is both modular and convertible, giving it multiple functions:

You can have long bench seating behind the table.

Remove a couple of cushions to reveal passenger seats, with seatbelts, for travel.

Of course, the dinette converts to a sleeping space for two.

The cleverly designed table can adjust side to side, forward and back, or spin around in order to be accessed from the front cab seats, which also turn. When it’s time to turn the space into a bed, the table simply pushes down to make the platform. Easy!

The second bed pulls down from the ceiling. The skylights over the bed let you view the stars while falling asleep. Or use the nightshades if you prefer darkness.

The kitchen was nicer than I expected, with lots of storage drawers and a respectable amount of counter space. There is a single farm-style sink. The European versions of this camper have an electric stovetop, but according to the video, the U.S. models will have gas stoves (whew!).

The bathroom is a wet bath, but in comparison to most wet baths in tiny RVs, it’s gigantic. OK, maybe not gigantic. But it is surprisingly large. You can actually move around in there.

Next to the bathroom and before you reach the back door you’ll find two large closets, one for hanging items.

More nice features of the Wingamm Oasi 540

Truma Combi system furnace and water heater. This provides ducted heat throughout the camper along with radiant heat from the floor. Plus, the AC unit can also act as a heat pump!

LED lighting throughout.

Cabinets lining all walls and upper ceiling cubbies for maximum storage.

What’s not to like?

When using both beds, the RV almost has the feeling of train bunks. Those sleeping in both the upper and lower beds will need to remain aware and don’t sit up too quickly or they’ll knock their heads. There’s space, for sure, but you can’t stand. You probably can’t sit up either, unless you are very short.

If you’re tall, this might not be the right camper for you. With the overhead bed in the up position, the interior height is just 6’1”.

Wingamm Oasi 540 micro Class B specs

12-volt AC system

Comes with a single AGM battery that can be upgraded to two, or even to lithium batteries

210 rooftop solar

Optional inverter

Fresh water: 26.5 gallons

Gray water: 18.5 gallons

Cassette toilet capacity: 5 gallons

MSRP: $145,000

Learn more about the Wingamm Oasi 540 micro Class B motorhome here.

##RVT1121b