Friday, December 16, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesRVing History
LifestylesRVing History

Incredible 1937 Packard motorhome in mint condition, worth six figures

By Paul Lacitinola
0
1937 Packard

In 1937 you could buy a new house for $4,100, or you could rent a home for $26. Hamburger was 12 cents per pound, and a loaf of bread was only 9 cents. You could drive a new car home for $760, and gas was only 10 cents per gallon. The downside was that your annual income was only around $1,780. This Packard motorhome was not in every driveway.

1937 Packard Motorhome
1937 Packard Motorhome

The Packard motorhome

Packard was an American luxury automobile marque built by the Packard Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan. The first Packard automobiles were produced in 1899, and the last one in 1956. During the Depression, Packard was producing more affordable cars. In 1935, the company introduced its first car for under $1,000. Sales more than tripled that year and doubled again in 1936.

1937 Packard motorhome
photos by Hal Thoms

One-of-a-Kind

The owners found this one-of-a-kind Packard motorhome in a barn in San Bernardino, CA. Since it had been stored out of the weather, it was preserved in amazing original condition. A good cleaning and a clear coat over the exterior’s subtle patina were all it needed to restore the original beauty of this museum-quality coach.

1937 Packard

The six-cylinder flathead motor only took a little coaxing to get it going. With only 40,000 miles on the odometer, it is barely broken in. At only 10 cents a gallon for gas, you could fill it up for what a gallon costs today!

1937 Packard RV
1937 Packard RV interior.

What is it worth today?

The owner has been offered well over six figures for this black beauty, but for now, it is not enough motivation for him to part with his peek at the past.

Period correct camping gear takes you back in time.

What else was happening in 1937?

  • Amelia Earhart mysteriously disappeared over the Pacific Ocean during a circumnavigation flight.
  • Walt Disney premieres “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
  • The German airship Hindenburg bursts into flames while attempting to moor at Lakehurst, New Jersey.
  • Actor and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan makes his film debut in “Love Is on the Air.”
  • The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is opened.
  • Aviator Howard Hughes breaks his transcontinental flight speed record when he flies from Los Angeles to Newark.
  • Inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term.

About the Author: Paul Lacitinola and his wife, Caroline, have published the Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine for ten years. The Lacitinolas also host The Trailerfest Vintage Trailer Rallies and the CampNation Expo. They have authored two books on vintage trailering and are advocates for the hobby from coast to coast.Campnation expo

##RVT1083

Previous article
RV boo-boos – Do you carry a ladder INSIDE your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.