Incredible 1937 Packard motorhome in mint condition, worth six figures

In 1937 you could buy a new house for $4,100, or you could rent a home for $26. Hamburger was 12 cents per pound, and a loaf of bread was only 9 cents. You could drive a new car home for $760, and gas was only 10 cents per gallon. The downside was that your annual income was only around $1,780. This Packard motorhome was not in every driveway.

The Packard motorhome

Packard was an American luxury automobile marque built by the Packard Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan. The first Packard automobiles were produced in 1899, and the last one in 1956. During the Depression, Packard was producing more affordable cars. In 1935, the company introduced its first car for under $1,000. Sales more than tripled that year and doubled again in 1936.

One-of-a-Kind

The owners found this one-of-a-kind Packard motorhome in a barn in San Bernardino, CA. Since it had been stored out of the weather, it was preserved in amazing original condition. A good cleaning and a clear coat over the exterior’s subtle patina were all it needed to restore the original beauty of this museum-quality coach.

The six-cylinder flathead motor only took a little coaxing to get it going. With only 40,000 miles on the odometer, it is barely broken in. At only 10 cents a gallon for gas, you could fill it up for what a gallon costs today!

What is it worth today?

The owner has been offered well over six figures for this black beauty, but for now, it is not enough motivation for him to part with his peek at the past.

What else was happening in 1937?

Amelia Earhart mysteriously disappeared over the Pacific Ocean during a circumnavigation flight.

mysteriously disappeared over the Pacific Ocean during a circumnavigation flight. Walt Disney premieres “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

premieres “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The German airship Hindenburg bursts into flames while attempting to moor at Lakehurst, New Jersey.

bursts into flames while attempting to moor at Lakehurst, New Jersey. Actor and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan makes his film debut in “Love Is on the Air.”

makes his film debut in “Love Is on the Air.” The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is opened.

in San Francisco is opened. Aviator Howard Hughes breaks his transcontinental flight speed record when he flies from Los Angeles to Newark.

breaks his transcontinental flight speed record when he flies from Los Angeles to Newark. Inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term.

About the Author: Paul Lacitinola and his wife, Caroline, have published the Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine for ten years. The Lacitinolas also host The Trailerfest Vintage Trailer Rallies and the CampNation Expo. They have authored two books on vintage trailering and are advocates for the hobby from coast to coast.

##RVT1083