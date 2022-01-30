1958 Chevrolet Apache: Old is new and, get this — electric!

Move aside, all new electric trucks, Ford Maverick to Tesla Cybertruck. A 1958 Chevrolet Apache is on the move.

Refitted with electrified components by Conductive Classics, the light blue, patina-heavy Apache is now better named an E-Apache.

Originally a farm truck in Montana, the former six-cylinder Chevrolet Apache was redone with an all-electric powertrain and was showcased at the recent Holley High Voltage show at Sonoma Raceway in California. It’s still equipped with a manual transmission.

The Apache’s new front-mounted electric motor connects to a five-speed transmission. It feeds into the factory rear end and the remaining original transmission.

The powertrain is a Hyper 9 electric motor, mounted with new custom pieces fabricated in-house. The front end incorporates a full TCI Coilover suspension system, plus disc brakes.

Further EV components were mounted in the rear toolbox to keep them hidden and out of sight. That includes the charger, motor control unit, BMS, and converter.

Conductive Classics took on the Chevrolet Apache project, according to a company spokesman, “to keep these cars on the road. The older cars are going to fade away to electric power, and if someone doesn’t come up with a way to keep them on the road, then they just won’t be around anymore.”

The original Chevrolet Apache was manufactured from 1955 to 1960. They were equipped with 160-horsepower engines with 270 ft. lbs. of torque.

About 1.1 million Chevrolet Apache pickup trucks were made in 1958 and had a sticker price of $1,884.

