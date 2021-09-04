2022 Ford Maverick by the numbers: $20k, 40 mpg, 500-mile range

About two months before it’s available at dealerships, the pending 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit. The size of the reservation list has even surprised the manufacturer.

According to Ford, more than 100,000 non-binding reservations have been registered for the economically geared compact pickup truck. Its projected specs are impressive.

The customizable four-door pickup will have a starting price of less than $20,000. It’s being marketed with an EPA-estimated 40 miles per gallon and with a 500-mile range.

Unlike many pending new vehicles, pending Mavericks buyers aren’t required to make a reservation deposit.

“The Maverick reservations have really exceeded our expectations,” Ford truck marketing manager Todd Ecker said in a media statement. “This is the initial step with reservations, but we think it’s a good sign of initial customer interest in this all-new truck.”

Options will include a 4K Tow Package, which will double conventional towing capacity.

Ford is also promoting the Maverick as the”first standard full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market.”

Jim Farley, the Ford CEO, commented on Twitter about the Maverick: “Customers are going to love it once they see all the ways it can be customized to work in different situations.”

Here are further details about the 2022 Ford Maverick:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: (XL), $19,995; (XLT), $22,280; (Lariat), $25,490

Dimensions: 200 inches long, 73 inches wide, 69 inches high.

Bed length: 54 inches.

Horsepower: 191 to 250.

Engine: 2.0 L 4-cylinder, 2.5 L 4-cylinder.

