Saturday, September 4, 2021
Pickup Trucks

2022 Ford Maverick by the numbers: $20k, 40 mpg, 500-mile range

By James Raia
About two months before it’s available at dealerships, the pending 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit. The size of the reservation list has even surprised the manufacturer.

According to Ford, more than 100,000 non-binding reservations have been registered for the economically geared compact pickup truck. Its projected specs are impressive.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is expected at dealerships in October 2022.
The customizable four-door pickup will have a starting price of less than $20,000. It’s being marketed with an EPA-estimated 40 miles per gallon and with a 500-mile range.

Unlike many pending new vehicles, pending Mavericks buyers aren’t required to make a reservation deposit.

“The Maverick reservations have really exceeded our expectations,” Ford truck marketing manager Todd Ecker said in a media statement. “This is the initial step with reservations, but we think it’s a good sign of initial customer interest in this all-new truck.”

Options will include a 4K Tow Package, which will double conventional towing capacity.

Ford is also promoting the Maverick as the”first standard full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market.”

Jim Farley, the Ford CEO, commented on Twitter about the Maverick: “Customers are going to love it once they see all the ways it can be customized to work in different situations.”

Here are further details about the 2022 Ford Maverick:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: (XL), $19,995; (XLT), $22,280; (Lariat), $25,490

Dimensions: 200 inches long, 73 inches wide, 69 inches high.
Bed length: 54 inches.
Horsepower: 191 to 250.
Engine: 2.0 L 4-cylinder, 2.5 L 4-cylinder.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter.

